The Prince William County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a special meeting for tonight to discuss a new option for replacing the county’s animal shelter.
Instead of building a new shelter, county officials are now looking at buying a veterinary building in Manassas Park and renovating the existing shelter to create a two-building shelter operation that could open by the end of the year.
County staff will present the new alternative, dubbed “option E,” to the board during a 7:30 p.m. meeting tonight, Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the board chambers at the James J. McCoart Administration Building.
The proposal calls for converting the building that currently houses Blooms Crossing Animal Hospital, 9471 Manassas Drive in Manassas Park, to become part of the two-building shelter operation.
As part of the new plan, the county would also renovate the existing shelter on Bristow Road but would not build a new building at the current site.
The cost of option E is approximately $10 million at full build-out, about $5 million less than the $15.1 million new shelter building the county has been planning for the past two years, according to the staff presentation on the county supervisors’ website.
According to county staff, the veterinary building is part of a bankruptcy filing and is scheduled for auction on Thursday, Feb. 27. The supervisors would need to authorize county staff to negotiate the purchase of the building to move forward with the new plan.
Blooms Crossing Animal Hospital appeared to be open for business on Tuesday. The owner of the facility declined to comment on the county’s proposed plan to turn the building into a new animal shelter.
According to the staff proposal, option E would accommodate more dog and cat kennels than the new shelter building that's been proposed.
Further, the county will be able to renovate and occupy the existing veterinary hospital building this fall, about a year ahead of the current timeline for building a new shelter.
The new plan, which county staff will be detail at tonight’s meeting, includes a “phased” transition into the existing veterinary building. The county animal shelter could be relocated to the Manassas Park building this fall, with the rest of the shelter coming online in spring and fall of 2021.
The completion date for a new shelter building was pushed back to the fall of 2021 because of delays in the architectural planning process and construction estimates that came in more than $2 million over budget.
The existing veterinary building is 22,000 square feet, about 3,500 square feet smaller than the new building the county had planned to build next to the existing shelter. But the two buildings combined would offer more space. The existing animal shelter is about 6,000 square feet.
“This is a chance for people to continue advocating for shelter animals in Prince William County and to participate in the next stage of decision making,” Occoquan Supervisor Kenny Boddye said of the meeting Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Supervisors Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, and Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, announced a 5 p.m. press conference, also set for tonight, regarding plans for the animal shelter.
According to a press release, Angry and Lawson will discuss community concerns surrounding the plans for the new animal shelter.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
