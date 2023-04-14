Prince William County property owners could pay the same amount in real estate taxes they did this year under the latest tax rates the Prince William Board of County Supervisors discussed during their meeting earlier this week.
With just two weeks to go before the supervisors are slated to adopt a budget for fiscal year 2024 on April 25, the board unveiled several possible changes to their spending plan, including efforts to keep real estate tax bills flat and offer higher raises to county employees.
The board is considering further reducing county’s real estate tax rate to 0.966 cents per $100 in assessed value rather than the previously proposed 0.977 cents. The lower rate would result in no change to most property owners’ real estate tax bills despite rising property values.
Prince William County Executive Christopher Shorter initially proposed reducing the real estate tax rate from $1.03 to 0.977 cents per $100 in assessed value, which would have resulted in an average tax bill increase of about $49 next year.
Also, the board is considering a lower fire levy rate of $.072 instead of the current $.075 per $100 in assessed value. The board’s initial spending plan left the fire levy tax rate unchanged.
Also, after many employees, including county firefighters, complained about insufficient raises over the last few weeks, the board is considering boosting salaries more than originally planned.
During the Tuesday, April 11 meeting, Shorter presented proposals for salary increases of 10%, 12.5%, 15% and 17.5% for firefighters, all of which exceed the 6.8% raise and 3% merit boost his budget initially proposed.
“It’s time to have a real discussion about what those numbers look like—not because they asked us to, but because we need to be competitive,” said Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge.
Prince William Professional Firefighters President Mitch Nason called the discussion “heartening” and said he feels like the board has listened to employees’ concerns.
“Our market analysis shows that (a) 20% (raise) is appropriate, but the fact that the board is discussing a number closer is heartening,” Nason said in an interview after the meeting, where he spoke during the public comment time. “It moves us closer to being competitive, which we need to hire and retain firefighters and EMTs.”
The board is also considering allocating general funds to special events, such as holiday celebrations and festivals, which are currently either funded by nonprofits or individual supervisors' budgets.
While some supervisors were in favor of the addition, Supervisors Yesli Vega, R-Coles, and Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, voiced opposition to the idea.
“Our constituents would much rather see that money given to them in a pay increase,” Vega said. “You would save a lot of money if you had other groups run events instead of growing government.”
Prince William County offers no countywide events for residents on holidays such as July 4th, for example. While the City of Manassas and the Town of Dumfries offer fireworks displays, the county has not offered anything similar.
Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, said the county may be able to make some of the money spent on events back through increased meals tax and hotel tax revenue if the events draw people from outside the county.
The supervisors discussed setting aside $550,000 for special events but took no votes.
“Our community is calling for the ability to participate in special events, whether we fund them or not is up to us,” Shorter said. “Having some capacity will ultimately save us money.”
The supervisors held a public hearing on the proposed budget during their evening session on Tuesday, April 11, but fewer than 10 people spoke.
Next Tuesday, April 18, the supervisors will hold their budget “recap” session, during which they will likely take a series of informal straw votes on tax rates and other issues to mostly finalize their spending plan. The board's final vote is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25.
