The Kline farm, one of Prince William County’s last remaining stretches of farmland along Prince William Parkway, will remain green a little longer as a result of a developer’s decision early Wednesday to agree to delay a vote on the latest iteration of a project that could transform the area into a mix of townhomes and commercial space.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted unanimously just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to defer until Tuesday, March 14 a decision on a rezoning and three special use permits that would allow the Kline family to move forward with a plan to develop the 92-acre farm. The current plan envisions i240 townhomes, a drive-thru restaurant and pharmacy, retail space and a self-storage facility. The project also offers 20 acres for a new elementary school in lieu of monetary proffers for the Prince William County school division.
Located at the corner of Prince William County Parkway and Liberia Avenue, the Kline farm was once one of the most productive dairy farms in Virginia. It was visited in the 1970s by first lady Pat Nixon and Imelda Marcos, first lady to former Filipino president Ferdinand Marcos, who considered it a model farm for modern milk production.
The Kline property was split by the construction of the Prince William Parkway in the 1990s, however, and ceased operating as a dairy farm in 1989. Most recently, the farm has served as a boarding space for horses, according to Don Kline, who spoke during the Jan. 17 public hearing before the vote.
The Kline family has been trying since 2015 to develop the farm for housing. The area is zoned agricultural, a designation that allows only one home per 10 acres. Initially, the family and developer Stanley Martin pitched a housing development that would have brought more than 500 homes – a mix of single-family homes and “two-over-two” condominiums – along with commercial development.
The latest version has been scaled down to less than half the original density. But the development remains unpopular with surrounding residents. During a public hearing before the early morning vote, opponents outnumbered supporters by about 30 to 12.
The vote to delay a decision on the development until March 14 came after Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, who represents the area, made a motion to deny the rezoning and three accompanying special-use permits for the drive-thru restaurant, pharmacy and storage facility. Most of the commercial development would be clustered at the northeast corner of the farm where Prince William Parkway turns toward Va. 234. But the storage facility is slated for an area across the street from the farm near Lake Jackson Drive, an area bordered by an existing homes.
Vega said she could not support the plan given residents’ persistent concerns about the extra traffic the development would bring to an already congested intersection. Vega also noted residents’ objections to the planned townhomes, which many speakers said don’t fit well with the neighborhoods to the south and east of the property. The area is catty-corner to commercial strip malls along Liberia Avenue, but it also borders mostly larger-lot homes on private wells and septic systems on the southern and western sides.
Vega also cautioned against approving the development to provide a new youth baseball complex for the Greater Manassas Baseball League. The supervisors announced earlier Tuesday, Jan. 17 that they had agreed to pay $6,016,000 to purchase 25 acres of the farm for a future recreational use.
With cooperation from the City of Manassas, the area could become a new field complex for the GMBL, but that deal has not been finalized. City of Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger declined to comment Tuesday night on whether the city council had agreed to partner with the county on the project.
“It’s all talk,” Vega said of the planned baseball complex. “There is nothing guaranteed.”
Vega’s motion to deny the rezoning failed in a 3-4 vote with Vega and Supervisors Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, and Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, voting in favor of denial and board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, and Supervisors Victor Angry, D-Neabsco; Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac; and Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge; voting against the denial.
After no supervisors made a motion to approve the development, Lawson made a motion to defer it, which was seconded by Boddye. In making her motion, Lawson reiterated Vega’s concerns and further said she believes it is her job as a county supervisor is to consider what’s best for the entire county and not just what could result in “the biggest payout” for landowners.
“It’s nothing against you and your family,” Lawson said to members of the Kline family who attended the public hearing. “I just don’t think this is right for our community.”
Lawson added that the project “should stand on its own” without the added incentive of the possible 25-acre baseball complex.
In an interview after the vote, Lawson said she likely could not support any project that did not primarily consist of single-family detached homes, which she said would be more compatible with the surrounding area. Vega declined further comment.
Wheeler urged the board to try to compromise on the project, which she noted has been years in the making and offers some benefits, including space for public uses and more housing, which she noted remains a need in the county.
Wheeler also noted the development is close to the busy Liberia Avenue commercial area, adding: “I actually don’t think it fits that poorly.”
“This is about where we’re going to put housing in the county,” Wheeler said. “…The point is, we have to make some hard decisions about where housing is supposed to go. … We’ve been putting it on the east side, and we need to put it throughout the county.”
That comment drew a quick response from Lawson, however, who noted that the western Brentsville and Gainesville districts have seen the most population growth over the past decade and contain a large number of townhomes and higher-density housing. Lawson also noted that the Innovation Park residential development approved in 2021 is slated to bring as many as 1,000 new homes to properties near the George Mason University campus in Manassas.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
