data center protest outside McCoart building Jeanine Lawson lame duck resolution

Opponents of data center development protest outside the Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting in Woodbridge Tuesday. 

 
 Photo by Anya Sczerzenie.
(1) comment

wawright
wawright

No surprises yesterday. The incumbent Democratic supervisors stayed true to form by choosing their donors over their voters. Never mind all their phony assurances of “good governance” and being committed to serve you faithfully until their last breath. It’s just another confirmation of where their allegiance lies.

Despite their false claims of being offended by such an unprecedented challenge to their autonomy, a provision calling for refraining from lame duck land use decisions is not only already a part of their rules of procedure, that provision (Resolution 20-175) was unanimously approved by everyone who claimed it was such a bad idea yesterday.

As for who these “public” servants and pillars of integrity are actually beholden to, I invite you to visit the Virginia Public Access Project for a list of their sugar daddies. A number of the donors listed were on hand to speak against Supervisor Lawson’s resolution at yesterday’s meeting – undoubtedly in the name of good governance.

Ann Wheeler: https://www.vpap.org/candidates/198385/top_donors/?start_year=2020&end_year=2023

Kenny Boddye: https://www.vpap.org/candidates/284783/top_donors/?start_year=2020&end_year=2023

Margaret Franklin: https://www.vpap.org/candidates/292384/top_donors/?start_year=2020&end_year=2023

Andrea Bailey: https://www.vpap.org/candidates/176608/top_donors/?start_year=2020&end_year=2023

Victor Angry: https://www.vpap.org/candidates/235260/top_donors/?start_year=2021&end_year=2023

It’s going to take more than defeating Ann Wheeler to clean up the toxic cesspool of Prince William County government.

