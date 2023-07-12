Lawson, R-Brentsville, announced her plans to introduce the resolution last month, after board chair Ann Wheeler, who is a proponent of certain controversial data center projects such as the Prince William Digital Gateway and Devlin Technology Park, was voted out of office in the Democratic primary.
Lawson, who won the Republican primary to replace Wheeler next year in a election largely energized by a backlash to data center development, said agreeing to not hear controversial land-use cases during the board’s “lame duck session” is “just good governance.”
“It’s a good policy,” Lawson said during the meeting. “Fairfax County does it every four years; Stafford has it written into their rules. We thought it was a good idea in 2020. No one is suggesting the cases can’t be heard before then, just not after the election. It’s simply what I believe is good governance.”
The board's 5-3 Democratic majority defeated the measure, with Wheeler and Supervisors Victor Angry, D-Neabsco; Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac; Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan; and Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge all voting no, while the board's Republicans voted in favor, including Lawson, Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles; and Supervisor Bob Weir, R-Gainesville.
After the resolution failed, Lawson released a statement saying she was “deeply disappointed” in her fellow supervisors.
"Ignoring hundreds of residents who spoke out in bipartisan support of this resolution both in person and in writing, the Democrat board majority voted no,” Lawson said. “This board is sending a message, loud and clear, they are more concerned with playing political games than letting voters hold them accountable.”
Wheeler made little comment before the vote but said that the board “remains committed to governing effectively through the remainder of [their] terms,” and that Lawson’s resolution was politically motivated.
Deshundra Jefferson, who defeated Wheeler in the Democratic primary partially by opposing the PW Digital Gateway, spoke at the meeting in favor of her opponent’s resolution.
“I respectfully request the board hold off on making decisions about data centers, as it will allow for a new board to chart a new direction,” Jefferson said.
The vote came after more than 100 residents spoke both for and against the resolution at the nearly six-hour meeting. Supporters included a group of data center opponents who held a press conference outside the county’s James J. McCoart administration building before the 2 p.m. meeting.
“Most jurisdictions aren’t blessed enough to have a national park, but we have two of them and both are threatened with data centers. This is shameful,” said Ricky Buffington, who coordinates outreach for the HOA Roundtable of Northern Virginia, a coalition of homeowners’ associations that formed in opposition to the PW Digital Gateway.
“Today, we’re sending another message to this board of supervisors,” Buffington said. “Don’t rush to approve a host of controversial projects before the end of your term in December. Don’t double down on the bad decisions that have ended Ann Wheeler’s time starting January 1st.”
“None of our current Board of Supervisors were elected in November 2019 on the platform to eliminate the rural crescent,” said Nancy Farmer, who also spoke at the press conference. “None of them were elected to make Prince William County home to the largest concentration of data centers in the world. Some of these current supervisors actually ran on the platform to save the rural crescent, and yet their votes continue to violate the trust we put in them when we elected them.”
While the speakers at the press conference supported Lawson’s resolution, the opinions of speakers during the public comment period were mixed. Many resolution supporters used the time to express their opposition to data centers in general.
“We are living in a climate crisis,” said Marilyn Karp, who attended the meeting wearing a cape that looked like the wings of a monarch butterfly, an endangered species in Virginia. “But here we sit arguing about data centers which, by their very nature, are a climate crisis.”
Dale Browne, president of the homeowner’s association at Great Oak, a subdivision outside Manassas that has been battling noise from four nearby Amazon data centers, urged the board to pause approvals of new data center projects.
“The noise is 50 to 60 decibels—a disturbing level outside, intrusive inside, all day, all night, every day of the year,” Browne said. “There are currently more than 150 generators near Great Oak ... We need to stop all development, and it has nothing to do with the politics of a changing board.”
Those who spoke against the resolution were mostly – but not entirely -- property owners within the PW William Digital Gateway planning area who are under contract to sell their homes and land to data center developers and want the rezonings to be voted on quickly.
“I have not planted blueberry bushes because I don’t know if I’ll be there long enough to harvest them,” said Leila Bartruff, a resident of Pageland Lane. “We don’t know if we should do home repairs or just incremental fixes. We have put a lot of our dreams, hopes, and family goals on hold. We just want an answer so we can move on with our lives.”
First proposed in the spring of 2021, the PW Digital Gateway would open the county’s formerly protected rural crescent to data center development for the first time. More than 100 homeowners joined in late 2021 to sell their collective 1,600 acres to data center developers if the rezonings for the new data center corridor are approved. According to the application, the project would entail between 28 and 34 individual data centers built on 2,100 acres directly north of the Manassas National Battlefield Park.
“The Prince William Digital Gateway decreases the tax burden on residents, and consolidates data centers away from homes and schools,” said Elizabeth Nelson, another PW Digital Gateway-area landowner. “I oppose the politically motivated moratorium. We voted for all of you to serve all four years.”
Weir said it is unlikely the PW Digital Gateway case will be ready to be heard until “well into next year,” and that the vote on Lawson’s resolution is unlikely to affect it.
“This issue has been hijacked by one particular case,” Weir said. “This is not a vote on the Digital Gateway.”
Though the vote means data center rezonings could be heard during November and December, it does not mean they will. Although the Devlin Technology Park case has already been recommended for approval by the planning commission and could be heard by the supervisors, Wheeler has not said whether she will put Devlin or any other cases on the board’s agenda before the end of her term.
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at asczerzenie@fauquier.com
(1) comment
No surprises yesterday. The incumbent Democratic supervisors stayed true to form by choosing their donors over their voters. Never mind all their phony assurances of “good governance” and being committed to serve you faithfully until their last breath. It’s just another confirmation of where their allegiance lies.
Despite their false claims of being offended by such an unprecedented challenge to their autonomy, a provision calling for refraining from lame duck land use decisions is not only already a part of their rules of procedure, that provision (Resolution 20-175) was unanimously approved by everyone who claimed it was such a bad idea yesterday.
As for who these “public” servants and pillars of integrity are actually beholden to, I invite you to visit the Virginia Public Access Project for a list of their sugar daddies. A number of the donors listed were on hand to speak against Supervisor Lawson’s resolution at yesterday’s meeting – undoubtedly in the name of good governance.
Ann Wheeler: https://www.vpap.org/candidates/198385/top_donors/?start_year=2020&end_year=2023
Kenny Boddye: https://www.vpap.org/candidates/284783/top_donors/?start_year=2020&end_year=2023
Margaret Franklin: https://www.vpap.org/candidates/292384/top_donors/?start_year=2020&end_year=2023
Andrea Bailey: https://www.vpap.org/candidates/176608/top_donors/?start_year=2020&end_year=2023
Victor Angry: https://www.vpap.org/candidates/235260/top_donors/?start_year=2021&end_year=2023
It’s going to take more than defeating Ann Wheeler to clean up the toxic cesspool of Prince William County government.
