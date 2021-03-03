More COVID-19 vaccine is finally flowing into the Prince William Health District, but data about the distribution of doses so far shows that local African American, Asian and Latino residents are being left behind in the vaccination effort.
According to the most recent data, which was presented to the Prince William County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, White residents in the Prince William Health District have so far received 20,226 doses -- or 55% of the 35,463 doses administered for which race and ethnicity information is available -- despite their making up only about 41.5% of the county’s majority-minority population.
The remaining doses have been split among Latino, African American and Asian and Pacific Islander residents, with Latinos receiving the next largest share, or about 17.7%. Hispanic residents make up about 24.5% of the county’s population but have been hardest hit by COVID-19, with more cases and hospitalizations than any other ethnic group.
The ethnic and racial disparity in vaccination distribution has been an ongoing point of contention between the county supervisors and the Prince William Health District. Supervisors have been requesting the local data for weeks and even directed county staff to get to try to obtain it from state officials. The data was finally shared by locality on the VDH website this past week.
Supervisors expressed frustration with the numbers during their Tuesday, March 2 meeting and pressed Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher about whether the health district is doing enough to close racial and ethnic gaps in vaccine distribution.
Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, called the numbers “unacceptable” and said the county must develop a plan to ensure more equity. He also asked why the health district was only starting to address vaccine hesitancy in minority groups.
“We all knew that was coming. We knew that there was apprehension amongst these various communities for whatever reason,” Candland said. “So, I'm glad that at least it's being addressed right now, and there needs to be a lot more done.”
Candland went on to say “people need to start getting fired” if such gaps remain after another month.
Among other groups in the local health district, Blacks have received 12.7% of the vaccine doses, while and Asian and Pacific Islanders have received 6.6%. African Americans comprise 22.2% of the county’s population, while Asian and Pacific Islanders make up about 9.4%. The VHD had no racial or ethnic information for about one-third of the doses administered so far in the local health district.
Ansher said the health district has tried from the beginning of the vaccination rollout to direct at least some of its limited doses to community health care partners that primarily serve minority residents, including the Greater Prince William Health Centers, the free clinics, George Mason University’s Mason and Partners clinic and others.
According to VDH data, however, the community partners have administered a far smaller number of doses than the local hospitals. The state’s initial push was to vaccinate those in the state’s top 1a priority group, including health care workers as well as first responders and those living and working in nursing homes and assisted living centers.
According to VDH data, as of Feb. 24 the Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center has administered more than 18,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while the two Greater Prince William Health Centers have administered just 1,400, and the George Mason MAP clinics about 2,600.
Another factor behind the disparities is likely that about half of workers in local nursing homes and assisted living facilities initially refused the vaccine, Ansher said in a Feb. 18 Prince William Committee of 100 discussion on the vaccination efforts.
On Tuesday, Ansher said health district officials would be meeting with “influencers” in the local Latino communities to better understand why some in are refusing the vaccine.
“We need to understand a little bit more about the hesitancy and what we need to do in order to address that hesitancy,” Ansher said.
For the last few weeks, COVID-19 vaccine has been available for residents over the age of 65 at CVS and a handful of other local pharmacies, but those doses have been so limited that only internet savvy seniors have managed to obtain them, which could be another factor behind the disparities.
Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, said the lack of vaccine being made available to minority communities is the problem.
“The reality is, we can’t encourage certain communities to sign up and then not actually vaccinate them. That’s part of the challenge. We need more vaccinations. Then we need to actually vaccinate them,” Franklin said.
More vaccine on the way
Like the rest of the state, Prince William is receiving more vaccine doses this week. It will also get an extra boost from Walmart, which will administer 2,400 extra doses at the former Gander Mountain store site near Potomac Mills Mall. Those doses will be administered over four days, from Wednesday, March 3 to Saturday, March 6, at a rate of 600 a day. Prince William was chosen for the extra doses because of the county’s “low” vaccination rate, according to Dr. Danny Avula, who is overseeing Virginia’s vaccination efforts.
The Gander Mountain site will remain available after the Walmart event and can accommodate as many as 100 vaccination stations, according to Brian Misner, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
Meanwhile, Kaiser clinics and local hospitals will be distributing about 7,000 doses this week; the health department will administer 4,752 at three sites: Beacon Hall at George Mason University, the Manassas Mall and at Gander Mountain, Misner said.
Several local pharmacies will also be distributing doses, although Misner did not say how many had been allocated to them. Pharmacies offering doses this week include Safeway stores in Braemar, Cheshire Station and Merchant Plaza; the CVS pharmacy in Gainesville; and Giant grocery stores on Sudley Road in Manassas and on Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge, Misner said.
Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, acknowledged that the county has been criticized for not administering vaccine fast enough. She asked Ansher to be “flexible” and consider holding vaccination events at churches as more doses become available. Wheeler also noted that vaccine hesitancy will likely become a bigger problem as vaccine supply grows.
“We have to do better,” Wheeler said. “And I know everyone's trying, but we have to do better. We have to be flexible. We have to get as many places [giving shots] that we can at the same time. I think at some point there's going to be so many doses available that we will be begging people to get shots in their arms.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
No different than PWC hiring:
Police Dept;
11.4% Latinx county 24.6%
75.2% White county 41.4%
8.9% Black county 20.4%
3.0% Asian county8.9%
Highly paid county employees:
Latinx 4.9% County 24.6%
White 71.0% County 41.4%
Black 13.1% County 20.4%
Asian 9.2% County 8.9%
Basically numbers are low because certain ethnic groups are not signing up but somehow this is a race issue? The democrats screamed about how unsafe it is so what do they expect their voters to do? Also you cannot use statistics that do not account for priority for vaccine based on occupation and age. You have to account for that.
