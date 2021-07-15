Prince William Supervisor Jeanine Lawson launches bid for Congress

Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson is running for the Republican nomination in Virginia’s 10th District, according to paperwork filed with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday, July 14.
The seat is currently held by two-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D), who was first elected in 2018.
Lawson joins four others -- Clay Percle, John Beatty, Paul Lott and Monica Carpio -- who are seeking the Republican nomination to run for the seat in November 2022, according to the FEC website.
An attempt to reach Lawson for comment Thursday morning was not immediately successful.
Lawson currently serves as the supervisor for the Brentsville magisterial district in western Prince William County. She was first elected Brentsville supervisor in a special election on Dec. 23, 2014. She serves on several regional boards and commissions, including the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission and the Virginia Railway Express’ executive and operations boards.
Lawson is from Iowa but has lived Prince William County with her husband and two children for more than 25 years. They attend Grace Life Community Church in Bristow.
Lawson’s congressional campaign has launched a website declaring her candidacy.
“As a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, Jeanine has been one of the leading conservative voices willing to stand up for our values and has a record of winning in deep-blue Northern Virginia,” the website reads.
Virginia’s 10th District includes all of Clarke, Frederick and Loudoun counites, parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties, and the cities of Manassas, Manassas Park and Winchester. President Joe Biden won the district with 59% of the vote in the 2020 presidential election.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(1) comment
Great decision...count me in!
