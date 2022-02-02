Prince William superintendent’s budget boosts spending by 14%, proposes 7% raises for teachers, staff

Prince William County schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade is proposing a significant boost in spending for county schools next year that, if enacted, would bring per-pupil spending in the county to its highest level since 2009 when adjusted for inflation.
McDade’s proposed budget totals $1.5 billion in spending for fiscal year 2023. That’s an increase of about $173.1 million or 14% over the current year budget. The spending plan includes $61 million to provide teachers and staff with an average 7% pay raise. The boost includes a step increase and a 4.2% cost of living increase.
McDade is also dedicating an additional $20 million toward making pay for “early and mid-career" teachers more competitive because those positions have the “least parity” with other school divisions, she said.
“First and foremost, this is a budget that is teacher and student centric, with the bulk of our new investments going to support the classroom and our schools where they are most needed,” McDade said. “... As a school division, we do not control our revenues up or down, and we are fortunate this year to have strong state and county budgets that are crucial to our ability to fund our schools both adequately and equitably.”
The budget outlines a marked increase in spending for new employee positions aimed at supporting teachers and students in the classroom. Those new hires would include 100 full-time special education assistants, 88 full-time kindergarten teaching assistants, 35 parent liaisons, 30 security assistants, 15 career counselors, five school social workers and 14 additional school nurses.
“As we have heard from our instructional staff, beyond their own pay and benefits, they urgently need more support in the classroom. This budget specifically includes a focus on our early learners and support for our special education teachers and students,” McDade said.
The proposed budget would see the county's annual per-pupil spending rise to $15,662 – the highest per-pupil spending rate since 2009 when adjusted for inflation. Prince William County schools Chief Financial Officer John Wallingford told the school board that the proposed per-pupil expenditure is “greater than we’ve ever experienced.”
Prince William County schools is spending about $13,408 per student this school year, according to McDade's budget presentation.
Wallingford said roughly 80% of the school division’s budget would go toward instruction.
The proposed budget would include a $50.6 million increase in the county government’s transfer to the school division over the current year. It also includes a big boost in state funding year-over-year from $610 million to $732 million – a nearly 20% increase.
The amount of money allocated to the school division from the Virginia state budget could change during the Virginia General Assembly session this winter. The state provides nearly half of the school division’s total funding every year.
School board members praised the proposed budget as a major step in the right direction for the county’s school division.
“This budget paints a much brighter picture for the future of this county,” said School Board Chair Dr. Babur Lateef (at-large). “We are still behind other school divisions in salary, but we are making some real progress.”
School board member Jennifer Wall (Gainesville) said she wanted to make sure the board moves the budget forward “in a way that is fiscally responsible.” Wall said McDade’s proposed budget has “some of my highest priorities, especially opportunities for student academic excellence and seeing a real investment of resources into our classrooms.”
School Board member Loree Williams (Woodbridge) said the proposed budget marked the first time since she began serving on the board that she’s felt the school’s proposed budget would adequately meet the needs of the county students and staff.
“I'm just overall pleased that I don't have to, for the first time, sit on this board and worry about whether or not we're going to pay for basic things for our students. The horrible, critical unmet needs list has gone away because it's already incorporated in [the budget],” Williams said.
School board member Lisa Zargarpur (Coles) commended McDade’s inclusion of additional teacher assistants for special education and kindergarten teachers.
“One of the things that we keep hearing over and over and over from many different teachers is how much is on their plates and what can we take off,” Zargarpur said. “Those two categories alone are going to go a long way.”
There will be multiple opportunities for the public to weigh in on the budget. The school board has scheduled a public meeting on Feb. 7, a public hearing on Feb. 16, and two budget work sessions before they consider approval of the budget on March 16.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will consider the school division’s budget before May 1.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
