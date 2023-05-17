During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, all school meals were free to students for two years. Congress ended that provision for most schools this year, and, once again, Prince William County students are racking up school meal debt.
As of late April, local students had amassed nearly $350,000 in school meal debt across the county in schools that do not qualify for the “community eligibility provision.” CEP makes meals free in schools where at least 40% of students qualify for free meals according to their family income. In Prince William County, 37 of 100 schools qualify for the CEP.
Adam Russo, the school division’s director of school food and nutrition services, said the debt is no worse than before the pandemic. However, its return may cause schools to have to take money out of their own budgets to cover the losses.
All schools in the county serve lunch and breakfast, and some serve dinner after school. According to Russo, schools that serve dinner are lower-income ones that host afterschool activities, where students will still be at school around dinnertime.
State Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, who lives in and represents the Manassas area, has focused on school lunch legislation since she was elected to office in 2017. Called the “lunch lady” by both her opponents and supporters due her many school meal bills, Roem said her ultimate goal is to pass universal free school meals across the state.
“I’m an Italian stepmom—I want to feed everyone,” Roem said.
Outside of the legislative system, one Prince William County mom is raising money to pay off school meal debt—which would otherwise be taken out of the school’s budget at the end of the year. Adelle Settle runs a nonprofit organization called “Settle the Debt,” which has already paid about $55,000 of the county’s $350,000 school lunch debt as of April 26.
“I always try to keep it as low-key as possible,” Settle said. “I like the lunch debt to just disappear.”
Settle raises money from individual donors and businesses to pay off school meal debt. She says that her background as a low-income student after her parents’ divorce inspired her to take care of kids in similar situations.
“One of our donors is a very generous alumnus of one of our high schools,” Settle said. “He covers that high school often. Some people donate on my website, some on PayPal. I go through the sources at the end of the year and try to take care of as many schools as possible.”
Both women have worked together on this issue, which is pronounced in the county.
A high cost of living and many families who make just enough money not to qualify for free meals—but are still struggling—are all issues in Prince William County.
Many PWC families are above the income threshold for free lunch, but that threshold is federally set and does not take the county’s high cost of living into account. According to Settle, this leaves many of the lower-income students in schools that do not qualify for the CEP in the difficult position of taking on lunch debt.
“It’s not a cheap place to live,” Settle said. “In order to qualify (for free lunch) the most you could make is $50,000 as a family of four. You can really be struggling and earning more than that, as a family of four.”
Roem has tried to increase the number of schools that qualify for the CEP in part by passing a bill that requires schools to distribute free meal sign-up sheets at back-to-school nights to reach more parents. If 40% of the students in a school qualify, the entire school gets free meals under CEP. Roem says that reaching just a few more parents could push a school from 39% to 40%.
“It’s an issue we do not talk a lot about statewide, but we also have a lot of parents who struggle with literacy,” Roem said. “This is an opportunity for parents who see the application to be in a school, where they can get help with it.”
Roem also passed a bill, HB 5113, which requires all schools eligible for the CEP to participate in it.
For the past few years, school have been required to give every student a standard, hot meal regardless of their ability to pay as a result of a bill Roem passed that prohibits “alternative meals,” which were cheese or sunflower-butter sandwiches. This, according to Roem, helps alleviate the stigma of not being able to afford lunch.
“During my tenure, we have never seen an alternative meal served,” Russo said. “The kids just enjoy their meal—they don’t have jobs; they’re not aware of any financial struggles.”
The downside of this, according to Settle, is that students take on more school meal debt.
“It means that more kids are eating every day, but it does mean that those kids are incurring more meal debt,” Settle said. “It’s not a terrible thing, because we’re feeding those kids.”
School lunch debt can impose a large burden on schools, but also on individual students. Virginia just recently outlawed the use of debt collectors for school meal debt and prohibited schools from keeping students from participating in extracurriculars – including graduation—because of unpaid meal debt. Both were also bills of Roem’s.
Russo says that while Prince William County schools have not used debt collectors to collect school meal debt—at least, not while he has led school nutrition—although other localities used them in the past.
While Roem says her school lunch bills have been successful at helping feed students, her ultimate goal is to pass free meals for students in all Virginia public schools.
“It’s one of the best anti-poverty initiatives we have,” Roem said. “If parents don’t have to worry about lunch, the money can go towards rent, paying the mortgage or whatever else they need. It helps address hunger and poverty outside of schools.”
Roem and state Sen. Mike Mullin, D-93rd, introduced HB 1967 during the 2023 legislative session. It would have required schools to offer free meals statewide but failed to pass out of the education committees. While there was not much vocal opposition to the bill, according to Roem, it died after five of the eight K-12 subcommittee members voted against it.
Now, Roem is running for state Senate and trying again to pass universal free school meals. Meanwhile, Settle is busy trying to raise money to cover the school lunch debt in the county—or as much of it as she can—by June.
“It needs to be handled by the end of June,” Settle said. “If I don’t raise that, then in the schools that are not paid for, the debt will come out of the school’s budget. If you’re a high school, and your students owe $20,000, that’s money that could be used for a reading specialist, or technology or the salary of a teacher who could have helped the kids. I try to take care of as much as I can so that the kids have every opportunity.”
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at asczerzenie@fauquier.com
