For the first time, the public is invited to attend Prince William County’s “State of the Parks” event, a town hall and open house during which Seth Hendler-Voss, director of Prince William County Parks, Recreation and Tourism, will talk about the “transformative power of parks.”
Hendler-Voss will offer highlights from Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s 2022 annual report and then take questions and comments from attendees.
Hendler-Voss said he chose the theme of the address “very purposefully” because he believes parks, recreation and tourism isn’t just “value-added” but rather “an essential service” provided by the county.
“The tide is changing a bit as more communities embrace parks, recreation and tourism as essential services to provide for the health and wellbeing of their community,” Hendler-Voss said in an interview with the Prince William Times. “Here in Prince William, we’ve really been ahead of the curve, and that is the story I am going to tell.”
Prince William County has one of the most robust park systems in the country, boasting more than 57 parks and facilities and 50 miles of trails spread across 5,000 acres stretching from the foothills of the Bull Run Mountains to the Potomac River, according to a press release about the event.
But Hendler-Voss says the department is “so much more than ball fields and playgrounds.”
“We truly are stewards of the economy, the environment and sustainability,” he said. “We are stewards of teaching our children and building our workforce and creating a safe community.”
Hendler-Voss said he considers the parks department unique because it’s a “green engine of transformation,” that, unlike some county departments, “doesn’t regulate” but instead “creates opportunities.”
The Prince William County park system has a “very robust usership,” Hendler-Voss said. Millions of visitors take advantage of the county’s parks every year, according to the press release.
Hendler-Voss said he is eager to tap into the community to “brainstorm, share experiences and share ideas” about how to best utilize the park system to improve quality-of-life in the county.
He said he anticipates an inspiring and positive conversation with the public that “provides good feedback for the department that we can use when it comes to trying to improve our customer service and our service deliveries.”
“We aim to open the minds of folks who haven’t necessarily looked at parks, recreation, [and] tourism through this transformative lens. And we hope people leave feeling like they’re getting more value from their tax dollars,” Hendler-Voss said.
“We hope the public will come as friends and leave as advocates” for the county park system, he added.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
