Voters in eastern Prince William County and parts of Stafford County will pick a new state delegate today.
Democratic candidate Candi King, a program assistant with the Washington office of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Republican candidate Heather Mitchell, a former aide to Prince William County Board chair Corey Stewart, are vying for the 2nd House of Delegates seat.
The seat was vacated in December by Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, a Democrat, who said she will instead focus on her 2021 gubernatorial run.
The district is rated “lean Democratic” by the Virginia Public Access Project. Foy won the precinct in 2017 and 2019 with more than 60% of the vote. Democratic presidential candidate Hilary Clinton won the district with 55% of the vote in 2016.
Mitchell has emphasized the need to provide more resources to police and first responders, cutting taxes and finding solutions to the transportation issues faced by 2nd district residents, many of whom live along the Interstate 95 corridor.
Mitchell has also said she would prioritize the safe re-opening of businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
King has said she will focus on expanding access to affordable access to healthcare to Virginians, passing legislation to require paid sick leave for workers and safely re-opening schools during the pandemic.
Turnout in the special election is expected to be far lower than a typical election. Early voting in the district, which concluded on Saturday, Jan. 2, accounted for only 841 votes. The district is home to an estimated 52,000 eligible voters in both Prince William and Stafford counties.
About 59% of the voters live in Prince William County, while about 41% live in Stafford. Prince William has seven precincts in the district, while Stafford has four.
The winner of the race will be able to participate in the upcoming General Assembly session that begins Jan. 13.
Polls in the 2nd district are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voting is taking place at all 11 regular polling places. Just like in November, voters are asked to bring their face masks and their ID cards to the polls with them to vote today.
Drive-thru voting will be offered at all seven Prince William County polling places, but voters may also go inside to cast their ballots if they want to, according to Keith Scarborough, secretary of the Prince William County Electoral Board.
In Prince William, regular polling places in the 2nd District include: Belmont, Porter Traditional, Potomac View, River Oaks and Leesylvania elementary schools as well as Potomac and Rippon middle schools and Freedom High School. Voters must cast their ballots at their regularly assigned polling places.
The 2nd District race is one of two special elections taking place in Virginia today to fill vacant seats in the Virginia House of Delegates. In the Norfolk-area 90th District, voters are choosing a candidate to replace Democrat Joe Lindsey, who resigned in November to accept an appointment as a general district court judge. Lindsey was uncontested in the 2019 election.
In that race, Democrat Angelia Williams Graves faces Republican Sylvia Bryant.
Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park voters are asked to pack their masks, their IDs and their patience if they’re heading to one of more than 100 polling places across the area today – Election Day – and the last day to cast a ballot in the 2020 elections.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. this morning and will remain open until 7 p.m. tonight. All regular polling places are open. Voters can look up their polling location on Prince William County’s Office of Elections webpage or at the Virginia Department of Elections.
Already, more than 160,000 local voters have cast their ballots in today’s contest, more than triple the number of early votes cast in 2016 and about 56% of the 300,000 of voters registered in Prince William County. About 60,000 are expected to cast ballots today.
Prince William County elections officials have ramped up security at the polls compared to previous elections and are working alongside the police department, sheriff’s department and the county’s emergency management staff to ensure a safe election, said Keith Scarborough, secretary of Prince William County’s electoral board.
“We have not heard of any threats or any issues. But given the political climate, we’ve been coordinating closely with all sorts of county agencies,” Scarborough said last week.
Neither police officers nor sheriff’s deputies will have a visible presence at the county's voting precincts because that can be seen by some as intimidation, Scarborough said.
“But they are definitely going to be out in the community available to respond if there are any problems,” he added.
Scarborough said voting precinct chiefs are being trained to be aware of what’s happening both inside and outside of their polling locations, as problems – if any -- are “likely to be outside in the parking lot.”
“If a voter or anyone else sees something suspicious going on, they can come in and notify the chief,” Scarborough said. “We want to make sure everyone is available to respond. We’ve never had any security issue at a polling place.”
The elections department has been meeting three times a week with emergency management, the police department and the sheriff’s department ahead of the election, said Matt Wilson, spokesman for the Prince William County Office of Elections.
“They’ve got a whole game plan in place and our elections officers have been given instructions,” Wilson said. “If there is a situation developing, they know what to do.”
Voters will cast ballots today in federal elections for U.S. president, vice president, U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives. Local voters in Manassas, Manassas Park and Dumfries are choosing local leaders in today’s contest.
Voters still holding on to absentee ballots are being urged to drop those ballots off at polling locations across the county rather than mailing them in at this point. But absentee ballots postmarked by today and received before noon on Friday, Nov. 6, will be counted in Virginia.
This is the first year Virginians can have their absentee ballots counted if they arrive three days past Election Day. In the past, all absentee ballots had to returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
“If it comes into our office on Wednesday or Thursday or up until noon on Friday, it’ll still be opened, counted and processed,” Scarborough said.
What will we know tonight?
County election officials will report absentee and early vote tallies throughout the evening after polls close, probably in two or three major updates. Voters can watch Virginia election results on the Virginia Department of Elections website.
Whether the outcome of local and congressional races is known by election night will depend on how close the races are and how much of the vote is left to count.
The Virginia Department of Elections has asked registrars across the state to report all absentee votes counted by 11 p.m. on election night, meaning most, if not all, of Prince William County’s absentee ballots received before Election Day will be reported on election night, said county election officials say.
An official count of Prince William County’s votes won’t be available until Friday afternoon or Monday morning as any remaining mail-in ballots trickle in on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Wilson said.
"We won’t really be able to put a bow on that until ideally Friday afternoon or Monday morning. That’s when we’ll have our unofficial results, and we’ll have the electoral board sign off on it, and those numbers will become official,” Wilson said.
Wilson said that Prince William County began “pre-processing” absentee ballots several weeks ago, which allows election officials to scan absentee ballots ahead of time, without calculating any votes, so they can be quickly counted on election night.
“We can’t get any numbers off the scan machine until election night,” Wilson said.
Scarborough said he’s hopeful all absentee ballots returned on or before Election Day will be included in the 11 p.m. vote tally that will be sent to the Virginia Department of Elections on Tuesday evening.
“I think we’ll be in good shape on election night and we’ll be able to report the vast majority of all the absentee ballots we’ve received,” Scarborough said. “If, for some reason, we’re not able to finish all the pre-processing, then we’ll continue to do those on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.”
