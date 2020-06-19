A child living in the Prince William Health District contracted Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, a potentially life-threatening condition that is associated with COVID-19.
The case involved a child living in Prince William County, Manassas or Manassas Park who was hospitalized in early May and “has since recovered from their illness,” according to a news release issued by the Virginia Department of Health.
To protect the child’s privacy, no other information was released regarding the case, the release said.
The VDH notifies the public of incidents of the disease to alert parents and physicians of the symptoms associated with the condition. So far, two other Virginia children have suffered from MIS-C since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The two other cases were reported in Fairfax County.
MIS-C, previously called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, is a new health condition associated with COVID-19. The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April. U.S. cases were first reported in New York City in early May, the release said.
MIS-C may cause problems with a child’s heart and other organs, the release said.
Parents should watch for persistent fever in their children and contact their pediatrician if a child appears especially ill.
Symptoms: Most children with MIS-C have fever lasting several days and may show symptoms of irritability or decreased activity, abdominal pain without another explanation, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, conjunctivitis, lack of appetite, red or cracked lips, red or bumpy tongue, or swollen hands and feet.
A May 14 CDC health advisory about the syndrome listed symptoms of persistent fever, hypotension, multisystem organ involvement and elevated markers of inflammation.
It is not currently known how common it may be for children to experience these symptoms, the CDC said.
Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver issued guidance to Virginia physicians about the syndrome in a May 15 clinician letter.
“I echo Dr. Oliver’s request to all health care providers in Virginia to immediately report any patient who meets these criteria to the local health department by the most rapid means,” Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher said in the news release.
“Although we have entered Phase 2 of reopening, everyone should still take steps to avoid exposure to COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing cloth face coverings if appropriate.”
Cloth face coverings are not recommended for children under 2 years old, the release said.
The number of cases of MIS-C in Virginia is reported on the VDH website at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
For COVID-19 questions, call the Prince William Health District public information line at 703-872-7759. The hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on state holidays.
People can also text COVIDPWC to 888777 for COVID-19 alerts. Texto COVIDPWCES 888777 for Alertas COVID-19.
