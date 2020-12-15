With health officials warning that Virginia could see record numbers of drug overdoses in 2020, new data show that both drug overdose deaths and emergency room visits for drug overdoses have spiked in the Prince William area during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Local data for the cities of Manassas, Manassas Park, and the greater Prince William County have also indicated a drastic rise in overdoses,” said Prince William County Behavioral Health and Wellness Specialist Gabriella Delbo-Smith.
There were 62 drug overdose deaths reported in the Prince William-area between January and June of 2020 compared with 46 during the same period in 2019 -- an increase of 35%, according to the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
There’s been an even more dramatic increase in visits to local hospital emergency rooms because of opioid overdoses, which jumped 128% between July and September 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The Prince William-area, while reporting a sharp uptick in fatal overdoses, fell slightly below the statewide average increase in overdose deaths of 41%.
A preliminary report of the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the period between April and June of 2020 suggested “an enormous increase in fatal overdoses since the beginning of the COVID-19 national shutdown ... and indicated that 2020 maybe be the worst year on record by far for fatal overdoses in Virginia.”
The report, released in October, estimated that there would be 2,053 deaths from drug overdoses in Virginia this year. The highest number of overdose deaths recorded in a single previous year in Virginia is 1,626. The report said opioids, and fentanyl in particular, would likely account for most of those deaths.
While there is no data showing a clear cause for the increase in overdoses in Virginia, local health officials and community service workers believe stress caused by the pandemic coupled with a slow-down in the availability of resources for those struggling with addiction are driving the uptick in both local overdose deaths and emergency room visits.
Katrina King, a senior community coordinator at Prince William-Manassas jail who helps connect people entering the jail with counseling and treatment resources, said the pandemic has created a “perfect storm” for those struggling with addiction.
King said that, on top of rampant unemployment, treatment and counseling resources have been heavily impacted by the nationwide shutdown. She said bed capacity at rehabilitation facilities was reduced to allow for more social distancing; Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings have gone virtual; and the county’s community services board, a critical resource for those struggling with addiction, switched to telehealth.
“We were having doctors going to exclusively telemedicine. We have places shutting down that are not doing the counseling. We have treatment resources that are not available,” King said. “... You talk about just the combination of things coming together. And on top of that, you have increased unemployment and people aren't working.”
King said that “what is even more alarming” is the many “new faces, new users and young people” being referred to substance abuse counselors in the county.
“We need to think about what we can do to get ahead of this and stop the bleeding now,” King said.
Heather Martinsen, Prince William County Community Services behavioral health and wellness supervisor, said last week that "chronic stress” and “economic stress” could be contributing to rising drug use both locally and across the region.
“The acuity and the severity of what people are experiencing with mental health and substance use issues has increased,” Martinsen said. “It goes back to some of the basics. People who have food insecurity and rent insecurity are struggling more than ever. And so, their mental wellbeing is also struggling.”
Martinsen said the county’s community service providers, in addition to providing telehealth counseling, are recommending families and friends to check on their loved ones who may be struggling with addiction because, in many cases, people decide to seek help as a last resort, or when it’s too late.
The county has also been proactive in providing NARCAN nasal spray, a life-saving drug that can help reverse opioid overdoses, to people and families as a precaution, as well as the necessary training to administer the drug.
“If people are in crisis, or feeling hopeless, a lot of times they don't want to reach out,” Martinsen said. “We're encouraging families and friends to check on their people and if they're seeing warning signs to get trained with the NARCAN and keep that on hand.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
