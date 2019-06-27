Two Prince William County high school running tracks will soon be open to the public under a school division pilot program that begins Monday, July 8.
In his budget for the coming school year, Superintendent Steven Walts included funding for the pilot program in response to numerous requests over the years from people interested in using the track for exercise.
Walts announced during the June 19 school board meeting that two high school tracks would soon be open to the public.
The track at Charles J. Colgan High School, located on Va. 234 in the Independent Hill area of Manassas, will be open from 4 to 8 a.m.
In the evenings, the public will be able to access the running track at Forest Park High School between 5 and 9 p.m.
Forest Park High School is also located off of Va. 234 between the Montclair and Ashland subdivisions. Forest Park can be accessed from either Va. 234 or Spriggs Road.
