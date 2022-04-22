Two years after discussions on the topic first began, the Prince William County School Board is revisiting the idea of changing school starting times in an effort to help adolescents and teens get more sleep.
Any possible changes won’t come until the 2023-24 school year, but parents could begin receiving surveys to gather input as soon as next week.
Students at Prince William County’s 13 high schools currently begin school at about 7:30 a.m. Pushing the first bell back for high schoolers has been a priority of the school board’s student representatives over the past two years and remains so this year, according to Daania Sharifi, a Gainesville High School student and student representative to the board.
During the school board’s April 20 meeting, Jennifer Coyne Cassata, Prince William County schools’ director of research, accountability and strategic planning, presented the school division’s review of research into school starting times.
Cassata noted that both the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends starting middle and high schools after 8:30 a.m., and that, in general, recent studies support delaying school times to 8:30 a.m. or later to increase sleep for adolescents.
Also, Cassata said, recent research found that high school students whose schools start later than 8:30 a.m. reported fewer migraine headaches than those who attend schools with earlier start times.
Other research has shown that delayed starting times may decrease traffic accidents involving adolescents, Cassata said. But the evidence is mixed, she said, on whether later starting times contribute to better academic achievement and attendance.
The research is clear, however, that changes to school starting times “requires advanced planning and extensive stakeholder involvement,” Cassata said.
That note appeared to be the reason why Superintendent LaTanya McDade and her staff have ruled out making any significant changes to school starting times next school year. The school division will need a full year to “ramp up” the change, McDade said.
Cassata presented the school board with three models for shifting or delaying school times that she said would be presented to parents and staff on surveys to assess the community’s support.
Cassata called the models “flip,” “shift,” and “flip and shift.”
Under the first model, “flip,” starting times for the elementary and high schools would switch, resulting in elementary schools starting at 7:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. and ending at 2:10 p.m. or 2:40 p.m. Under that model, high schools would begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 4:10 p.m. Middle school times would remain the same, starting at about 8:45 a.m. and ending at 3:25 p.m.
Under the “shift” model, the current order of school starting times would remain the same but would shift to no earlier than 8:30 a.m. Under that model, high schoolers would start school at 8:30 a.m., while middle schoolers would start at 9:20 a.m. and elementary schoolers at 10 and 10:20 a.m.
A downside of that model, some school board members said, is that some parents and staff might be put off by an elementary school schedule that keeps kids in school until 4:40 or 5 p.m.
The final model, “flip and shift,” would both switch the school starting order and shift the starting times to no earlier than 8:30 a.m. That model would have the elementary school day ending at 3:10 or 3:40 p.m., while high schools would start at 10:30 a.m. and end at 5:10 p.m.
All of the models would pose advantages and disadvantages and would likely impact everything from day care centers to sports leagues and extracurricular activities as well as parent and employee work schedules, Cassata said.
All of the models would have “minimal” costs, Cassata said, because the school division would use the same buses and bus drivers to ferry high school, middle and elementary school students to and from schools, as they do now.
School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef (At Large) and Gainesville Representative Jen Wall expressed concerns that the model schedules reflect more time between bus runs than is currently needed, resulting in more extreme starting and ending times.
“It does sort of poison the well to say your school would start at 10:20 a.m. and get out at 5:10 p.m.,” Wall said. “We’re going to kill it because it won’t look attractive at all.”
Lateef asked if the survey could include the general question of whether parents, students and staff would like for high schools to start later than 7:30 a.m.
“That’s really the appetite I’m looking for,” he said, adding: “I look at this schedule, and it kills this thing.”
In response to those concerns, Al Ciarochi, the school division’s chief operating officer, said school staff is not “purposefully trying to taint the survey” but rather just being realistic, given the school division’s logistics. Starting and ending times could be as late as stated on the new models depending on the needed bus schedules, he said.
Other school board members expressed concerns about the survey collecting input from a wide variety of parents across the school division so that the needs of working parents -- and especially those who can't work from home -- are not overlooked.
McDade said the yearlong ramp-up for the change would be important to adequately gather feedback.
The communication effort “will have to be more than the survey. We’ll have to do some small group discussions and go out and talk to people,” she said.
Prince William County is among the last school division in Northern Virginia to adopt later school starting times for teens and pre-teens, whose natural "circadian rhythms" push them to fall asleep and wake up later.
Fairfax County changed its high school starting times in 2015 to be no earlier than 8 a.m., while Loudoun County school’s high school day begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 4:18 p.m.
In the City of Manassas, Osbourn High School begins at 8:20 a.m., while Arlington’s high schools begin at 8 a.m. and 7:55 a.m. and Alexandria’s at 8:25 a.m.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.