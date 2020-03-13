Prince William schools will provide free to-go meals to any child under the age of 18 -- and to any special needs individuals through age 21 --during the four weeks school will be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Prince William schools will close to students starting Saturday, March 14, and will remain closed until Tuesday, April 14, which was to be the day students were to return from spring break.
As the number of coronavirus cases around the state rose to 30 on Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all Virginia public schools to close for at least two weeks, or through Friday, March 27, in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.
Superintendent Steven Walts announced Friday that classes at Prince William County's 100 schools would be canceled through what was to have been spring break.
To ensure that students and children who rely on schools for meals have access to nutritious food during the closure, the school division is arranging for the to-go packaged meals to be handed out each weekday at 17 schools around the county.
The locations were selected based on the number and location of children who receive free- and reduced-price breakfasts, lunches and dinners at school. Also, the general location of the school sites were considered, said Diana Gulotta, school division spokeswoman.
Meals will be served from the front doors of the schools between 9 and 10 a.m. on Mondays through Fridays, starting Monday, March 16, the school division announced Friday.
Packaged breakfasts and lunches will be handed out together. People can pick up meals from any school on the list of pick up sites. Children and special needs individuals do not need to be enrolled in Prince William County schools to receive the meals, Gulotta said.
The range of dates the meals are available may change based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Virginia Department of Health, said a notice on the school division website.
Schools where people can pick up to-go meals include:
Elementary schools
Dale City Elementary, 14450 Brook Drive, Woodbridge
Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary, 15500 Benita Fitzgerald Drive, Woodbridge
John D. Jenkins Elementary, 4060 Prince William Parkway, Woodbridge
Mullen Elementary, 8000 Rodes Drive, Manassas
Tyler Elementary, 14500 John Marshall Highway, Gainesville
Middle schools
Beville Middle, 4901 Dale Boulevard, Woodbridge
Graham Park Middle, 3613 Graham Park Road, Triangle
Hampton Middle, 14800 Darbydale Avenue, Woodbridge
Fred Lynn Middle, 1650 Prince William Parkway East, Woodbridge
Lake Ridge Middle, 12350 Mohican Road, Woodbridge
Marsteller Middle, 14000 Sudley Manor Drive, Bristow
Parkside Middle, 8602 Mathis Avenue, Manassas
Potomac Middle, 3130 Panther Pride Drive, Dumfries
Rippon Middle, 15101 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge
Stonewall Middle, 10100 Lomond Drive, Manassas
Woodbridge Middle, 2201 York Drive, Woodbridge
High school
Forest Park High School, 15721 Forest Park Drive, Woodbridge
