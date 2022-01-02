You have permission to edit this article.
Prince William schools to make a decision by 5 p.m. about closing for expected snowstorm

  • Updated
Snowy school bus

School bus in a snow storm.

 John Foxx
Prince William County school division officials say they are "monitoring" forecasts for significant snow in Northern Virginia on Monday and will make a decision about whether to close schools by 5 p.m. Sunday.
 
An alert announcing that plan was emailed and texted to parents and staff members and posted on the school division's website at about 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
 
Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, as well as an area stretching from southern Maryland to central Virginia, are under a winter weather advisory from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, according to the National Weather Service.
 
The updated advisory says between 2 and 4 inches of snow are forecast as well as wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. 
 
Some forecasters, however, are predicting as much as 12 inches of snow in the Washington, D.C. area, although reports say the snowfall could vary significantly across the area.
 
"The heaviest amounts, potentially topping 6 inches, are most likely south of Washington," according to the Washington Post's forecast.

"There may be a sharp cutoff in meaningful snow amounts somewhere between the Beltway and northern Maryland; model simulations differ as to exactly where the northern edge of significant snow will end up," the Post reported.  "It’s possible that snow totals could differ by 6 inches or more over a swath spanning 50 miles or less. This makes the forecast particularly difficult from the Beltway area northward."

Although today's warm temperatures will keep the snow from sticking to the ground initially, road conditions are expected to "rapidly deteriorate" between 5 and 8 a.m., the Post reports.

Also, "thundersnow" is a possibility, especially further south.

"In the hardest-hit areas, especially in the southern part of the region, we can’t rule out thundersnow, very low visibility (below one-quarter mile) and extremely difficult travel conditions," the Post report says. "Gusty winds, topping 25 mph, also could reduce visibility at times."

Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.

