Prince William schools to make a decision by 5 p.m. about closing for expected snowstorm

"There may be a sharp cutoff in meaningful snow amounts somewhere between the Beltway and northern Maryland; model simulations differ as to exactly where the northern edge of significant snow will end up," the Post reported. "It’s possible that snow totals could differ by 6 inches or more over a swath spanning 50 miles or less. This makes the forecast particularly difficult from the Beltway area northward."
Although today's warm temperatures will keep the snow from sticking to the ground initially, road conditions are expected to "rapidly deteriorate" between 5 and 8 a.m., the Post reports.
Also, "thundersnow" is a possibility, especially further south.
"In the hardest-hit areas, especially in the southern part of the region, we can’t rule out thundersnow, very low visibility (below one-quarter mile) and extremely difficult travel conditions," the Post report says. "Gusty winds, topping 25 mph, also could reduce visibility at times."
