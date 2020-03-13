All Prince William County Public Schools will close to students effective Saturday, March 14, until April 14, "due to the growing health concern caused by COVID-19," Superintendent Steven Walts announced Friday.
This closure may be extended depending on the situation, Walts said in an announcement on the school website.
Additional details:
- All school-based, school-age child care programs will be closed from Monday, March 16 onward.
- Packaged breakfasts and lunches will be provided to-go at select locations throughout the county, to anyone under the age of 18. Details on locations and times will follow in an additional message.
- The only employees who will report on Saturday through Tuesday, March 14 to 17, will be the superintendent, the deputy superintendent, the associate superintendents and custodians as directed.
- Designated food service employees and custodians will report during the closure at select locations as scheduled.
- No other Prince William County employees should report until further notice.
- Decisions on instruction and employees reporting to work beyond March 16-20 will be sent next week.
- All full- and part-time employees will continue to be paid during the closure.
- For student safety, the SATs planned for this weekend have been canceled, students should contact the College Board for more information.
- All activities and community use are canceled until further notice.
