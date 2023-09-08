Newly released results on Virginia Standards of Learning tests local students took last spring show a slight improvement in passing rates, but some schools are still lagging behind—especially in science.
According to results released Sept. 7, Prince William County students achieved pass rates of 75% in reading, 71% in writing, 71% in math, 70% in social studies and 66% in science on state standardized tests taken near the end of the 2022-23 school year.
The county outscored the state passing rates in every subject except science, where the state’s rate was slightly higher at 67%.
Passing rates were up three percentage points in math since the 2021-22 school year, while the county’s passing rate on science tests improved by four percentage points among Prince William County students.
Superintendent LaTanya McDade attributed the uptick to the county’s focus on “STEM” subjects – science, technology, engineering and math – over the past year.
“The spring SOL results show PWCS is collectively moving in the right direction and that there is more work to do,” McDade said in a statement. “Our comprehensive plan for recovery, acceleration and re-engagement has ensured a focus on continuous improvement in meeting the diverse academic and social well-being needs of every student.”
The results also showed that Prince William County’s high school graduation rate is about 91.7%, which is similar to last year’s, but lower than the school division’s 2025 goal of 95%. McDade noted that “a continued commitment and focus to student academic performance and engagement is required” to meet the higher goal.
Virginia also released its school quality reports for the 2022-23 school year. SOL scores are used as part of the reports to determine whether schools receive state accreditation. Schools are listed as either “accredited” or “accredited with conditions.” Very low performing schools can have their accreditation denied by the state, at which point schools must draw up and implement state-approved improvement plans.
Schools are judged on several "quality indicators," including test scores, achievement gaps, chronic absenteeism and graduation rates in high schools. In Prince William County, low science scores in some schools and chronic absenteeism—which may be partially the result of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses spreading in schools – were the main issues keeping a few of Prince William County’s 100 schools from achieving full accreditation.
Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing more than 10% of the school year. Across the school division, the chronic absentee rate was 20%, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
Schools not fully accredited
No county schools lost their accreditation, and 87 are fully accredited. However, seven schools—including two elementary, three middle and two high schools—are listed as “accredited with conditions.”
Schools not fully accredited fell below the state’s benchmarks in at least one school quality indicator.
Among schools that are less than fully accredited, Gar-Field High School had the most low-performing criteria, missing four of nine benchmarks.
Only 54% of Gar-Field High School students passed their science SOL test, compared to the division-wide average of 66%. The school’s chronic absenteeism was about 35%, which is 15 points higher than the division-wide rate of 20%.
Gar-Field High, located on Prince William Parkway near Potomac Mills, also had a 12% dropout rate compared to the division-wide rate of about 8%. The school also missed the accreditation benchmark for reducing achievement gaps for students with disabilities and had a low score on the “College, Career, and Civic Readiness Index,” which measures how well a school prepares its students for college and the workforce. All of those criteria contributed to the school’s rating of accredited with conditions, despite it being fully accredited last year, according to Gar-Field High’s school quality report.
Potomac High School was denied full accredited status due to 35% of its students being chronically absent.
Both Gar-Field and Potomac high schools, located in Woodbridge and Dumfries, respectively, had higher numbers of students in groups with historic achievement gaps on state standardized tests.
Both schools have higher numbers of low-income students than the school division as a whole. About 42% of Prince William County students overall qualify for free and reduced-price school meals, a measure of poverty for public schoolchildren. At Gar-Field High, about 51% of students qualify, while 54% of Potomac High School students do.
Gar-Field High School also has a disproportionately high number of Hispanic students, a group whose passing rates on the SOL tests continue to lag behind those of other students. Division-wide, passing rates among Hispanic students were at least 10 points lower than overall passing rates. About 62% of Gar-Field High School’s students are Hispanic compared to 37% of students across the school division.
Potomac High School has a disproportionate number of African American students compared to the school division overall. Black students’ passing rates reflected an ongoing achievement gap that this year that ranged from 3 percentage points in math to 15 percentage points in reading. About 44% of students at Potomac High School are Black compared to 19% across the school division.
Middle schools not fully accredited
Three middle schools—Unity Braxton, Fred M. Lynn and Potomac Shores—were denied full accreditation because of low science scores.
Science scores were the lowest at Fred Lynn Middle School, where just 49% of students passed the test. The passing rate was down from 56% the previous year, according to the school's quality profile.
Fred Lynn Middle, located in Woodbridge just west of Richmond Highway, has a higher percentage of English language learners, Hispanic students and low-income students than the school division as a whole. About 60% of Fred Lynn Middle students are Hispanic, about 50% are learning English and nearly 60% qualify for free and reduced-price meals.
Potomac Shores Middle School had only 55% of students pass the science SOL, down from 62% the previous year.
Potomac Shores Middle, Prince William County’s newest middle school located in Potomac Shores, has a higher number of low-income and Black students than the county as a whole. About 47% of the school’s students qualify for free and reduced-price meals and about 43% of students are Black, compared to about 19% across the school division
At Unity Braxton Middle School, the former Stonewall Middle School in Manassas, 53% of students earned passing scores on the science tests, up from 49% the previous year.
Unity Braxton has significantly higher numbers of Hispanic students (65%), English learners (55%) and low-income students (52%) than the school division as a whole.
Elementary schools not fully accredited
Only two elementary schools are “accredited with conditions” this year, including Suella G. Ellis Elementary School, in Manassas, and John D. Jenkins Elementary in Dale City.
At Ellis, near Unity Reed High School on Rixlew Lane, 25% of students were chronically absent. Ellis also has significantly higher numbers of Hispanic students (57%), English learners (55%) and low-income students (66%) than the school division as a whole.
At John D. Jenkins Elementary, on Prince William Parkway in Dale City, the passing rate on science tests was 58%. The school also has higher numbers of Hispanic students (46%), English learners (42%) and low-income students (57%) than the school division as a whole.
John D. Jenkins Elementary is appealing its accreditation status to the state board of education.
