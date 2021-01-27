About 2,400 Prince William County teachers and staff will receive COVID-19 vaccinations this weekend at Unity Reed High School, according to School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef.
The vaccinations will be split between Saturday and Sunday with 1,200 doses administered each day. The event will mark the largest “mass vaccination” clinic so far in Prince William County and will rely heavily on school nurses to perform the vaccinations, Lateef said Wednesday.
The doses are being made available by Novant Health UVA Health System, which operates two local hospitals in Prince William County: Novant Health UVA Health System’s Prince William Medical Center in Manassas and the Haymarket Medical Center in Haymarket.
The news comes after Inova Fairfax Hospital announced last Friday, Jan. 22, that it was canceling all appointments for first doses and would not be making new appointments for the time being due to a shortage of supply resulting from a change in the way the Virginia Department of Health is allocating vaccine.
The vast majority of Prince William County schools’ nearly 11,000 teachers and staff were slated to receive their vaccinations from Inova Fairfax Hospital starting later this week.
Since Friday, local officials have been working to make alternative arrangements for teachers and staff.
Already about 700 vaccinations were administered over the last two weekends to “Tier 1” teachers and staff working inside the buildings as well as others in working in close quarters with students, such as special education teachers. Tier 1 teachers and staff are those with documented underlying health conditions that place them at a greater risk for complications to COVID-19.
Those vaccinations were also made available by Novant Health UVA Health System.
But Lateef said Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher has been working with both local hospital systems and the Virginia Department of Health to secure vaccinations for teachers and staff, about 7,000 of whom are currently working inside school buildings.
“I want everyone to understand that everyone is chipping into this effort,” Lateef said.
Teachers and staff have already begun receiving emails regarding scheduling vaccination appointments this weekend at Unity Reed High School, formerly Stonewall Jackson High School, located outside the City of Manassas.
The shots are again being prioritized for Tier 1 and Tier 2 teachers, those with family members with underlying health conditions, as well as teachers and staff whose jobs make put them in closer proximity with students, such as by working with special education students and working inside school buildings.
Lateef said he is “cautiously optimistic” that the remaining school staff members might begin receiving vaccinations by mid-February – either through one of the local hospitals or the health district -- and is hopeful that might allow more students to begin attending school in person in March.
Currently, about 13,500 students in pre-K through third grade as well as special education students and English language learners are attending school in person mostly on a hybrid schedule, with two days a week spent in schools and the other three spent learning virtually from home.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.