All Prince William County schools will open two hours late on Friday, Dec. 13, due to forecasted icy conditions in some areas, according to Superintendent Steven Walts.
School-age child care, also known as SACC, will also open two hours late.
More information provided by Prince William County schools:
- A simplified breakfast will be offered. Lunch will be served.
- Field trips are canceled.
- Athletic trips will be decided by appropriate personnel on an individual basis depending on road conditions.
- Morning and full-day preschool students will follow the two hours late arrival. Morning preschool students will be dismissed one hour later than the regular schedule. Afternoon preschool students will arrive one hour later than usual. See more about Preschool Schedules here.
- Visit the Aquatics Center website for operation schedule during inclement weather.
*Parents/guardians please do not bring students to school early when a delayed opening is in effect because school staff members may also be delayed in getting to school.
*Parents/guardians have the option of not sending their child to school. However, the student is expected to make up all assignments.
Your student will not be penalized academically, and your student will be given an excused absence.
Employees:
- All employees on the teacher salary scale (Pay Grade 12) and less-than-250-day non-exempt employees report for work two hours late.
- Inclement weather employees report on time. Refer to Reg 404.04-1 (PDF) for more information on Inclement Weather Employees.
- School Food and Nutrition Services employees report on time.
- Bus drivers, bus attendants, route managers, and dispatchers report to work one hour late.
- School based/central office administrators (Pay grade 13 and above) report to work one hour late or at a specific time as directed by the superintendent.
- All 250-day classified employees report to work one hour late or at a specific time as directed by the superintendent.
- Liberal leave is in effect - Employees may request approval to take leave in the event of extreme weather or a similar emergency which prevents them from safely reporting.
- Professional Development activities may be canceled so check with the department or school sponsoring the activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.