Prince William schools make masks optional as of next week, superintendent says

Prince William County schools made it official on Friday: Students will no longer be required to wear masks at school in accordance with a new Virginia law making face-coverings optional in the state’s public schools.
In a letter to employees and families late Friday afternoon, Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the school division’s mask mandate would no longer be in effect for students as of Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Masks will still be required, however, for employees, in accordance with the Virginia Administrative Code, as well as volunteers, who will follow employee masking requirements, McDade wrote.
Students will also still be required to wear masks on school buses in accordance with federal law. Federal law also requires that students in Head Start preschool classes continue to mask, McDade’s letter said.
“Please respect our bus drivers by asking your student to cooperate with this federal requirement,” McDade wrote.
McDade’s letter referenced the continued division in the community about masking and acknowledged that people hold different beliefs and opinions about masks.
“It is undoubtedly a challenging time for all of us, but ultimately, we all want to do the same thing -- what’s best for children,” she wrote. “We recognize that these changes are welcomed by some and cause uncertainty for others.”
Quarantine protocols
McDade’s letter said the school division would scale back its contact tracing and quarantining protocols. Schools will no longer contact trace or require students and staff to quarantine unless COVID-19 is impacting 10% or more of the students and staff in an individual school building.
If a school reaches or exceeds that 10% threshold, the school division “will implement contact tracing and quarantine if recommended by local health officials,” McDade wrote.
Parents will still be notified when someone in their child’s school tests positive for COVID-19, however, and those who test positive will be required to isolate for 10 days according to school division protocol, which is not changing, McDade said.
The school division will also continue to implement a “layered mitigation strategy” against COVID-19, which includes daily health monitoring, reporting of cases to the Prince William Health District, isolation for those who test positive or show symptoms and notification of families and staff about positive cases, McDade said.
Parents are asked to continue to monitor their children for any signs of illness and keep children home when they are sick. Free COVID-19 take-home tests are available at school for students, the superintendent wrote.
“If your child becomes sick at school, they will continue to be isolated, a parent/guardian will be contacted, and a COVID-19 take home test will be provided,” the letter said.
The change in policy is required by a new state law, known as Senate Bill 739, that was passed by the Virginia General Assembly earlier this week and signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Wednesday, Feb 16. Youngkin placed an emergency clause onto the bill when he signed it, which was approved by both chambers by the required majority vote.
Health district: CDC still recommends masks
Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher said Friday that she and her staff have been working with the City of Manassas and City of Manassas Park school divisions on strategies to keep students and staff safe under the new mask-optional law and have offered their assistance to Prince William County Schools.
Ansher said the health district is stressing the importance of strengthening other mitigation layers – including distancing, improving ventilation, cleaning high touch areas, encouraging vaccination, staying home when sick and testing close contacts -- even those without symptoms.
“The conversations centered around a layered mitigation approach and finding ways to strengthen other layers when one is reduced, as well as a strong outbreak and case surveillance and response process,” Ansher said in an email.
The Prince William Health District will continue to support the school district’s COVID-19 response “with a focus in identifying and responding to outbreaks,” Ansher wrote.
When asked if the health district is continuing to recommend that people wear face masks at schools – despite the new law – Ansher repeated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which urge that anyone over age 2 wear a mask in indoor public areas, including schools, in areas with high or substantial community spread of COVID-19.
While COVID-19 cases have been declining sharply in recent weeks, the Prince William Health District remained in the “high” category for community spread this week, with 188 cases per 100,000 residents. Anything over 100 cases per 100,000 residents is considered high.
“While parents and families can choose for their child to not wear a mask at school in accordance with school and legal policies, VDH recommends all persons age 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors in public settings when community level of transmission is substantial or high,” Ansher said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
