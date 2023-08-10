With less than two weeks until the first day of school, Prince William County schools have more than 300 still vacant certified positions, nearly a third of which are for special education teachers.
The school division’s website listed a total of 535 openings as of Aug. 8, a number that includes jobs for teachers, substitutes, cafeteria workers and administrative staff.
The number of certified vacancies ahead of the new school year, which begins Aug. 21, is actually lower than last year, when it was about 422 at this time, according to Diana Gulotta, a school division spokeswoman.
Certified positions include those for teachers, school nurses, administrators and instructional coaches.
Of the openings, 148 —or around 28%-- are for special education teachers. Specifically, teachers for students with autism or intellectual disabilities; early childhood special education teachers; and temporary special education teachers are among the most needed.
Under the last category, the school division is again looking to fill positions under a program that allows school divisions to hire people without a teaching certificate as long as they have a bachelor’s degree, the equivalent of one year of experience working with children and agree to work toward certification. The positions are dubbed “teaching professionals on temporary assignment” or TPOTAs.
Meghan Silas, a school division spokeswoman, said the shortage is due to several factors, including more students who are eligible for special education this year and the addition of 75 new teaching assistant positions, some of which are for special education.
“We have seen an increase in students eligible for Early Childhood Special Education services, which requires the division to add new programs,” Silas wrote in an email.
Special education teaching positions can be stressful and demanding and are typically hard to fill in Virginia and across the country. The specialty has the largest shortage in Virginia and 47 other states, according to research by the University of Virginia.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, 45% of U.S. schools with at least one vacancy reported vacancies in special education, with 78% of schools reporting difficulty in hiring special education staff. While the pandemic worsened special education shortages nationwide, they existed long before COVID. One of the main challenges, according to the DOE, is that too few candidates are applying.
To combat this, Prince William County schools have multiple programs that attempt to recruit new teachers and staff. The school division is hosting job fairs for prospective teachers and offers several programs to help advance the careers of student teachers, teaching apprentices and those with provisional teaching licenses.
The division is partnering with two universities—Virginia Commonwealth and George Mason—to train teaching apprentices through paid classroom experience. Through the VCU program, the school district will host six apprentice teachers, three of whom will work in special education classrooms.
“Our students will benefit greatly from this initiative this year by having two adults teaching them,” Silas wrote in an email. “Upon completion of the program, these teacher apprentice residents are committed to teach a minimum of three years with PWCS.”
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at asczerzenie@fauquier.com
