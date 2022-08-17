Prince William County schools will begin the new year like it’s 2019. The school division will no longer post COVID-19 case numbers on its website; gone too will be mask requirements, social distancing and contact tracing.
Volunteers and visitors will be welcomed back into classrooms and lunchrooms, and the once-ubiquitous emails from school principals announcing that “PWCS has been informed of at least one individual at school who has COVID-19” will no longer fill inboxes. The school water fountains will be turned back on.
The sea change is an effort to return to pre-pandemic operations, according to Diana Gulotta, a school division spokeswoman, and new guidance posted on the school division’s website.
“Consistent with evolving guidance at the local, state and federal levels, PWCS will be moving toward a return closer to practices in place before the global pandemic,” the website announced on Friday, Aug. 12.
“Virginia is no longer in a public health emergency for COVID-19, as such; PWCS will no longer be posting a dashboard or communicating individual COVID-19 cases,” Gulotta said in an email to the Prince William Times.
The Virginia Department of Health’s Acting State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene rescinded the state’s COVID-19 public health emergency last January – nearly seven months ago. Still, the school division reported COVID-19 cases among students and staff on its website through the end of last school year.
When asked about the change, Gulotta said the school division’s “core business is instruction” and will leave public health administration to the experts.
“When it comes to student and community health, we rely on our local, state and national health experts to monitor trends and guide us in our work,” she said, adding that “data regarding COVID-19 cases is best tracked and kept” by the VDH.
The VDH, however, has never kept track of student and teacher COVID-19 cases by school division but rather lists daily cases only by locality. The state health department used to post outbreaks in specific schools but removed that web page on Aug. 10. Now, outbreaks are posted only by region and only in broad categories, such as K-12 schools, long-term care facilities and child-care settings.
Masks will be required only for students and adults in federally funded Head Start Pre-K classrooms, according to the division website.
“All other students, staff and visitors can wear a mask based on their personal preference,” the division guidelines say.
Also gone from the school division website is the COVID-19 self-screening tool, a daily symptom self-checklist advising parents and guardians when to keep students home due to a potential infection. There’s also no mention of guidelines for quarantining.
Students must isolate for five days only if they have a positive COVID-19 test or diagnosis from a health care provider. Students may return to school on day 6, but masking is required through day 10, the website said.
If a student tests negative on or after day 6, they need not wear a mask. “Schools will not require proof of test results,” however, the website says, and if a student refuses to mask on days 6 through 10 and chooses not to test, the student is asked to wait to return to school until day 11, the website says.
Gulotta said parents should refer to a general list of reasons students should stay home from school due to illness, which makes no mention of COVID-19 symptoms.
“PWCS has had, and continues to have, protocols aligned to VDH guidance for reasons for which a child may be sent home from school or for a parent to keep the child home from school,” Gulotta said.
Some of the health-related reasons listed for keeping kids home from school include a fever of 100 degrees and over, severe coughing or difficulty breathing and colds with thick or constant nasal discharge, according to the website.
All are key changes from last year, when the school division asked any student or staff member showing any symptoms associated with COVID-19 to stay home and quarantine or test for COVID-19. Not this year. Only those with a fever, a positive test or severe symptoms should stay home, the website said.
The school division also does not plan to distribute tests, Gulotta said.
The school division guidelines are mostly consistent with the Centers for Disease Control’s recently updated COVID-19 guidelines. The CDC guidelines also removed quarantining, advising that students and teachers who are exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to quarantine as long as they remain free of symptoms.
The CDC still advises that schools should “take a variety of actions every day to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, including the virus that causes COVID-19.” To do so, the CDC recommends schools encourage students and staff to stay up to date on vaccinations, to stay home when they are sick, defined as showing any symptoms of respiratory or gastrointestinal infections, such as cough, fever, sore throat, vomiting or diarrhea. The CDC also advises testing as soon as possible when any COVID-19 symptoms begin.
The CDC also says that schools should “optimize ventilation,” teach proper hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette and clean surfaces at least once a day to reduce the risk of germs spreading by touching surfaces.
The CDC acknowledges that schools with students at risk for getting very sick with COVID-19 “must make reasonable modifications when necessary to ensure that all students, including those with disabilities, are able to access in-person learning.”
Those steps include requiring masking in classrooms when necessary to protect high-risk students. The CDC clarifies that these students “should not be placed into separate classrooms or otherwise segregated from other students.”
When COVID-19 levels increase or if a school experiences a COVID-19 outbreak, the CDC recommends adding back layered prevention strategies, such as masking, routine screening or diagnostic testing, moving school activities outdoors and case investigation and contact-tracing.
Gulotta said the school division will use “surveillance forms” to monitor for possible outbreaks because they are required to report outbreaks to the Prince William Health District for COVID-19 and other diseases.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
