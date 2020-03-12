Prince William County schools will close to students on Monday and Tuesday, March 16 and 17 to allow staff to prepare for a possible "extended closure" and to disinfect schools and school buses, Superintendent Steven Walts announced Thursday.
“All extracurricular activities outside of the regular school day are canceled until further notice,” Walts’ statement added.
The announcement, posted on the school division website, follows Gov. Ralph Northam’s declaration of a State of Emergency Thursday.
Walts said the decisions have been made “with considerable deliberation with stakeholders across the county.”
“Our goal is to continue to provide instruction in a safe and effective manner. At this time there is no known direct case of COVID-19 within any PWCS school,” he added.
The statement includes the following adjustments to the school division schedule:
- Friday, March 13: All students should continue to attend school. Parents can choose to keep students home and the absence will be excused.
- All extracurricular activities outside of the regular school day are canceled until further notice. This includes before and after-school activities, and community use of buildings and grounds. All field trips, out-of-state trips, team practices, club meetings, interscholastic contests and athletic contests, both home and away, are canceled until further notice. School Age Child Care will continue as regularly scheduled.
- Saturday, March 14: The SATs will continue as planned with appropriate health precautions in place.
- Monday, March 16: Teacher and staff work day. This will allow administrators and teachers to collaborate and prepare to ensure continuity of instruction should PWCS need to close for an extended period. Students will not report to school. School Age Child Care (SACC) will operate an all-day program 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. that includes breakfast, lunch and snack.
- Tuesday, March 17: Virtual staff work day, with the exception of essential personnel. Students will not report to school. School Age Child Care (SACC) will operate an all-day program 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. that includes breakfast, lunch and snack.
- Wednesday, March 18: Students will return to school. PWCS will continuously monitor updates regarding COVID-19 and will communicate updates as needed.
