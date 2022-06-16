Prince William County’s largest employer – its public school division – took a significant step Wednesday night toward allowing its staff the right to collectively bargain over pay, working conditions and benefits.
In a 7-1 vote, the school board approved a resolution asking Superintendent LaTanya McDade and her staff to draft a collective bargaining resolution for the school board’s future consideration. The move makes Prince William County only the third school division in Virginia to reach this stage in the process of establishing collective bargaining for its employees.
The vote comes about three months after Prince William County Education Association President Maggie Hansford announced at a March 18 school board meeting that the teachers’ union had collected a majority of signatures in support of collective bargaining from the school division’s certified employees, mostly teachers and nurses, which was enough needed to force a school board vote on collective bargaining within 120 days, as required by Virginia law.
About 50 school division staff members turned out to watch the vote, many wearing black T-shirts printed with the slogan “A seat at the table” spelled out in white letters. After the vote, they celebrated with hugs and group pictures even as many admitted to being exhausted by the end of the school year. The meeting was held on the last day of school for Prince William County students and teachers.
“This is an amazing achievement, and our educators worked hard every step of the way to make it happen,” Hansford said in an interview after the vote.
PWEA Vice President Brandie Provenzano said the PWEA would work to ensure that not only teachers but as many school division employees as possible are included in the collective bargaining process.
“The whole time, our focus has been on all Prince William County [Schools] employees, and we will continue to fight for all the employees” to be represented, she said.
The resolution the school board adopted confirms that other employees will be included in the process, stating the board “hereby agrees to adopt a resolution to provide for collective bargaining by certified employees and any other School Board employees deemed appropriate by the Prince William County School Board.”
Only Gainesville School Board Representative Jen Wall voted against the resolution. In lengthy comments before the vote, Wall explained she does not believe the majority of school division staff members support collective bargaining. Wall also argued that collective bargaining will result in an adversarial relationship between staff and the school board, and that she does not believe the process will benefit students.
Other school board members, however, spoke in favor of collective bargaining as a way to improve teacher working conditions at a time when challenges with teacher hiring and retention are reaching crisis levels in Virginia and across the country. Before the vote, some teachers who spoke in support of collective bargaining noted local schools faced nearly 1,000 vacancies across the division at the end of the school year.
Potomac District School Board Representative Justin Wilk said the pandemic had exacerbated the already widespread challenge of teachers retiring early or leaving education mid-career in large numbers.
“Although collective bargaining is not the silver bullet in this matter, giving a teacher a stronger voice in decision making is not only best for teacher morale but best for our county, because they are the practitioners and the ones directly impacted by our district polices,” Wilk said.
Beyond that, Wilk said he has been a longtime supporter of collective bargaining, as his parents were union members; his mom as a teacher and his dad as a member of the United Auto Workers.
“I am proud of my blue-collar upbringing, and because of collective bargaining, my father and our family received excellent health care, and he was able to earn a living wage and provide me and my three siblings with what we needed,” Wilk said, adding: “Tonight, I believe in formally giving our teachers a seat at the table because I believe it is a moral imperative.”
Other school board members said they could not ignore the will of thousands of teachers and certified staff members’ who signaled their support for collective bargaining with their signature cards. The PWEA spent months collecting signatures from more than 5,000 employees earlier this year.
“For me, it’s a no-brainer that teachers should have and deserve collective bargaining,” said Occoquan School Board Representative Lillie Jessie. “I think when you have 5,000 people saying to you, ‘We don’t have a seat at the table,’ you have to listen to them.”
McDade, who has a long history of working with teachers’ unions as an administrator with Chicago Public Schools, will now begin work on a resolution that will spell out the details of the collective bargaining process in the school division, including which employees will be included and how their bargaining representatives will be chosen, among other details.
Hansford said the PWEA drafted a sample resolution for the school division to consider that asked for “meaningful contracts” for all employees. Hansford said the PWEA had hoped to have a role in drafting the resolution but said that seems unlikely since the resolution the school board passed asks only that McDade and her staff be involved in the process. Hansford said she hoped the school board would vote on the resolution before the end of the calendar year.
The vote was a win for the local Democratic Committee, which had lobbied for the school board to move forward with collective bargaining for months. State Del. Elizabeth Guzman, who sponsored the 2020 state law that repealed the state’s 44-year ban on collective bargaining for public employees attended the meeting to show her support for the teachers. Guzman, D-31st, said she spent weeks acting as a mediator between the school board members and the PWEA and was glad to see measure finally pass.
“It’s been a long fight, but I’m excited about the results. The faces of the teachers, when you see them, it’s priceless,” Guzman said. “That’s why we do the job we do, to help the working families of Prince William County.”
State Sen. Jeremy McPike also attended the meeting to support the teachers. McPike, D-29th, has two children currently enrolled in Prince William County public schools and two who have already graduated. McPike said he believes collective bargaining, when ultimately adopted by the school division, will benefit the teachers and ultimately the students.
“These are the teachers who we trust every day with our kids, day in and day out,” McPike said. “These teachers give it their all, all day long. They are absolutely amazing.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
