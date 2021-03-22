You have permission to edit this article.
Prince William school board to announce new superintendent this Wednesday

The Prince William County School Board expects to announce its new superintendent this Wednesday, March 24, according to a school division news release.

Superintendent Steven Walts, who is completing his 16th year at the helm of the county school division, announced his retirement last August.

The school board began a search for Walts’ replacement last fall and set a timeline to select a new superintendent in March. The school board is now ready to make an announcement of their new hire this week, according to a Monday press release.

“After a nationwide search, which generated a number of remarkably well-qualified candidates, the Prince William County School Board has identified the candidate who best meets the criteria and qualities for superintendent reflected in the PWCS Leadership Profile developed by the school community,” the release said.

The school board will begin its Wednesday, March 24, meeting in closed session at 6 p.m. The session will be followed by a public vote and announcement of the new superintendent, the release said.

The meeting will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 18 and Verizon Fios Channel 36 and via the PWCS-TV website.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

