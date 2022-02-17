Prince William School Board suspends staff vaccination, testing policy amid complaints about privacy, civil rights

During another contentious meeting that drew an overcapacity crowd, the Prince William County School Board voted Wednesday to suspend a policy that required teachers and staff who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to submit to weekly testing.
Board members voted 5-3 to stop enforcing a resolution they passed unanimously back in mid-September 2021 that required the school division’s 11,000 teachers and staff to either provide proof of their vaccination status or submit to weekly COVID-19 tests.
At the time, school board members said the goal was to limit disruptions to in-person learning that would result if unvaccinated teachers and staff were forced to isolate or quarantine if they contracted the virus or were identified as a close contact. Under the school division’s quarantine policy, students and staff who are fully vaccinated do not have to quarantine if they are a close contact of someone who tests positive for the virus as long as they have no symptoms. Conversely, unvaccinated students and staff who are close contacts must quarantine for at least five days even if they have no symptoms, in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
But the staff vaccination and testing policy never actually went into effect until Jan. 24 because of a shortage of tests, School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef (at large) said before the vote. And back in September, Lateef said, the school board acted with the understanding that unvaccinated people were more likely to catch and spread the virus.
With the rise of the omicron variant, however, it became clear that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people could catch and spread the virus, Lateef said.
“It doesn’t make sense to test only those who aren’t vaccinated because the vaccinated are getting COVID as well,” Lateef said.
According to Virginia Department of Health data, however, unvaccinated people are more likely to develop COVID-19 – as well as become hospitalized or die from the virus – than those who have been vaccinated. From Jan. 17 to Feb. 5, the most recent data available, unvaccinated Virginians “developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.6 times that of fully vaccinated people and 2 times that of partially vaccinated people,” according to the VDH website.
Lateef noted that about 93% of school division staff had reported to school officials that they had been vaccinated.
Lateef voted in favor of suspending the policy to require testing along with School Board members Adele Jackson (Brentsville), Jennifer Wall (Gainesville), Justin Wilk (Potomac) and Lisa Zargarpur (Coles).
Those voting against suspending the resolution included School Board members Lillie Jessie (Occoquan), Diane Raulston (Neabsco) and Loree Williams (Woodbridge).
The vote came just hours after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a new law, known as SB 739, that allows parents to decide whether to send their children to school without face masks, regardless of school division policy. The measure was approved on a party-line vote in the Virginia House of Delegates, where Republicans hold a 52 to 48 majority, but won a few Democratic votes in the state Senate, including that of state Sen. Chap Petersen, D-34th, of Fairfax, who led the effort to make masks optional in Virginia schools.
Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the school division is aware of the new law and would release more information about changes to school practices regarding masks and mitigation strategies on Friday.
Williams, who cast a vote in opposition to suspending the testing policy, defended it as being fully legal and not a violation of staff privacy. Jessie said she voted against it out of a concern for staff and student safety, especially those who have conditions that make them especially vulnerable to serious illness due to COVID-19 or who live with those who do, such as elderly family members or those with compromised immune systems.
Jessie said she was most interested in protecting those who complied with the school division’s request to get vaccinated.
“They have taken their shots,” Jessie said of the 93% of school division staff who submitted proof of their vaccination status. “And they don’t believe we should be paying so much attention to the 5%.”
The decision came amid another contentious school board meeting that again drew more people than were allowed either inside the board room or in an overflow area in atrium of the Edward L. Kelly Leadership Center, the school division’s headquarters.
The board room was limited to 48 audience members, while another 75 were permitted to watch the meeting from television monitors in the atrium, according to Diana Gulotta, Prince William County school division spokeswoman.
Security was tight. A Prince William County fire engine was parked in the driveway immediately outside the building and several security guards were stationed at the doors. Although the school division’s rule requiring masks of all students, staff and visitors remains in effect, several people were allowed to enter the building without face masks. One woman who did so said she was simply asked by a security guard if she wanted a mask but was not denied entry when she declined.
Several people spoke against the testing mandate during the meeting, including some who identified themselves as teachers. They complained their privacy is compromised by having to submit evidence of their vaccination status. They also complained that the testing areas are not discreet and are rather labeled with prominent signs visible to staff, students and anyone else in the building.
“Unvaccinated students and staff are not a threat to the schools,” said Cynthia Kilmer, a social studies teacher at Gainesville High School. “And the climate that has been created by these policies is causing division. It is no one’s business to know a person’s vaccination status.”
Kilmer also spoke against requiring students and staff to wear masks as well as efforts to perform contact-tracing among students and staff.
Kimberly Stewart, who teaches history and social studies at Fairfax County’s Oakton High School, according to her LinkedIn page, told school board members that teachers “have the right to refuse medically mandated vaccination or required testing."
"They have the right to refuse a medical procedure forced upon them without their consent and to not have to choose between their health and livelihood,” she added.
Stewart also called the vaccination rule an “unscientific, highly political policy” and argued that refusing to take the vaccine is a matter of staff members’ civil rights, including the right to privacy. Stewart then read a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. regarding the moral responsibility to “obey just laws” and “a moral responsibility not to obey unjust laws.”
Those words, however, sparked a rebuke from Forest Park High School student Jalen Custis, who said he is president of the Student Government Association.
“Let’s make this clear. If you compare this to discrimination and segregation and try to compare this to 1963, you are very ignorant,” Custis said.
Custis went on to question why the school board, which sued Youngkin to block his mask-optional order, would now loosen its regulations about staff vaccinations.
“If the health and safety of our students and teachers is so important, why don’t we go the whole nine yards with following the CDC guidelines?” Custis asked. “We can’t expect students and staff to be safe if we only follow some of the guidelines.”
At the same time, Custis said that students and parents “should have a choice” about whether students wear masks at schools.
Other speakers spoke in support of McDade’s proposed budget and the recently approved strategic plan but remained mum about the vaccination and testing policy. Maggie Hansford, president of the Prince William Education Association, spoke in support of the budget and teacher raises but made no comment regarding staff vaccination and testing.
Only a few people spoke in favor of requiring staff to be vaccinated or tested, including Richard Jessie, the husband of School Board member Lillie Jessie, and one parent.
Ovetta Scott, a Hampton Middle School teacher who is challenging Hansford for the role of PWEA president, implored the board to maintain strategies and best practices “to keep students and staff safe” from COVID-19 despite the new state law making face masks optional in schools. She asked that school administrators show flexibility for staff who are particularly vulnerable to the virus.
Scott shared that her own mother is currently battling a serious case of COVID-19.
“Honestly, it’s good that I wear a mask to hide from my students the sadness, pain and anger that I’m going through. I am afraid that I am going to lose her,” Scott said. “These are hard times for everyone, so please consider the mental and social health of everyone.”
