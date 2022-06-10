After months of discussion and debate, the Prince William County School Board will vote next week on whether to move forward with collective bargaining, a move that could eventually impact the school division’s more than 6,000 teachers and possibly the bulk of the school division’s more than 12,000 staff members.
But as of Friday, June 10, School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef would not say how he’ll vote on the measure or even if he’s made up his mind, a possible signal that the outcome of the vote is uncertain.
In an interview Friday, Lateef said collective bargaining is on the agenda for the school board’s Wednesday, June 15 meeting because it’s legally required to be. According to the Virginia law that allows collective bargaining for public employees, employees can force a local governing board to hold an up or down vote on collective bargaining if a majority of an employee group signals its desire to pursue collective bargaining.
That happened March 18 when Prince William Education Association President Maggie Hansford announced the PWEA had collected more than 5,000 signatures from certified employees in support of collective bargaining. That announcement triggered the law's 120-day timeline, which expires in mid-July. The school board's next scheduled meeting isn't until September.
“By law, we have to put it on [the agenda] and we have to [vote] by July 15,” Lateef said. “We have to do it to comply with the [PWEA] request.”
The board’s vote is just one step in the process of setting up negotiating rights for school division staff. If the board approves the measure, the school board and the PWEA will work together over the coming weeks or months to hammer out a collective bargaining resolution that will set out more details. The resolution will include “bargaining units” or categories of employees that would be included in the process; what issues would be subject to collective bargaining and how the bargaining units would negotiate with the school board.
Hansford said the PWEA is ready with a sample resolution that would allow for what she called “meaningful contracts for all members of the school division,” meaning that collective bargaining could apply to all eligible employees if the school board agrees.
Hansford called the June 15 vote “historic,” noting it marks the first time school division employees would have a chance at collective bargaining. Collective bargaining among public employees hasn't been legal in Virginia since 1977.
“I think teachers have been waiting over 44 years for this vote, so we’re really excited,” Hansford said Friday.
But whether the measure will win a “yes” vote from at least five school board members remains an open question. Only Justin Wilk (Potomac) and Lisa Zargarpur (Coles) responded to emails and text messages Friday saying they would definitely support the measure.
Although school board positions are non-partisan, seven of the eight school board members, including Lateef, Wilk and Zargarpur, were endorsed by the local Democratic committee, which has publicly pledged its support for collective bargaining and organized community members to speak in support of it at recent school board meetings.
But Lateef declined to say Friday how he’ll vote or even if he has made up his mind. Instead, he issued a lengthy statement touting the “record raises” the school board has provided over the past four years and his broad support for school division staff. In the past, Lateef has said other matters, including stemming pandemic learning loss and passing a strong budget, have been higher priorities for him than collective bargaining.
“My commitment to our staff has been my promise from the beginning, delivered throughout my tenure, and will continue to be one of my highest priorities,” Lateef’s statement said, adding: “My pro-labor stance extends to my commitment to prevailing wages, reduction of wage theft, and engaging our trade unions for job and internship opportunities for all of our students.”
School Board member Adele Jackson (Brentsville), also a Democrat, declined to share her position Friday, saying she’s still weighing the decision.
“I will not be announcing my vote prior to casting it,” Jackson said in an email. “Currently, I am reviewing the law and practices in other jurisdictions. I am also reviewing all constituent and staff concerns. After this thorough review, I will be asking final questions, if needed, and then will be making a decision.”
The board’s other Democrats – Lillie Jessie (Occoquan), Diane Raulston (Neabsco) and Lorree Williams (Woodbridge) – either did not respond to emails or text messages or could not be reached for comment Friday. School Board member Jen Wall (Gainesville), the board’s only Republican-endorsed member, voted against earlier measures outlining the employee-signature-collecting process and has voiced caution against collective bargaining at past meetings.
Zargarpur, who teaches elementary school music in Fairfax County, said the community and school division staff should understand the June 15 vote, if successful, will only continue the discussion toward establishing a collective bargaining process and that much work remains to set up parameters for future negotiations. She also noted that Virginia law does not allow public employees to strike and that the school board's decisions will always be limited funding constraints. In Virginia, school boards do not have independent taxing authority but rather rely on tax revenue dictated by state and county budgets.
“I will support collective bargaining and then we move on from here,” Zargarpur said. “… I just think people need to understand that it’s a process and it’s going to take a bit of time to work out. Along the way, we need to have a very clear understanding of what’s part of it and what’s not.”
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted in December to move forward with collective bargaining for its public safety employees and is working on an ordinance to move the process forward.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
