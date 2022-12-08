The Prince William County School Board got their first look Wednesday at a new policy that will require schools to review all instructional materials – including books, supplemental materials, artwork and digital assets – for items that meet the state’s definition of “sexually explicit materials” so that a list of such items can be made available for public review by next school year.
The proposed policy also requires that schools notify parents and guardians at least 30 days in advance of any materials containing “sexually explicit” pictures or passages being used in their children’s classrooms.
Parents, in turn, can request that their child use alternative materials if they object to the use of those that have been deemed sexually explicit.
The new policy must take effect by the start of the 2023-24 school year. The school board is scheduled to vote on the policy on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
All Virginia school divisions are required to pass such policies as a result of a state law the Virginia General Assembly approved earlier this year in a mostly party-line vote. The law was sponsored by state Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-12th, of Henrico, and stems from an initiative Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) included in his “day one game plan.” Youngkin campaigned heavily on the idea of empowering parents to have more say in Virginia’s public schools.
Only one member of Prince William County’s state delegation voted in favor of the law: state Sen. Richard Stuart, R-28th.
The law is very similar to a bill that passed with more bipartisan support in 2016 but was ultimately vetoed by then-governor Terry McAuliffe (D). At the time, McAuliffe said the bill lacked flexibility and would result in materials being labeled sexually explicit due to one passage or picture without taking into account the full context of the material.
During the debate on Dunnavant’s bill, opponents said the measure could lead to book banning or have a chilling effect on teachers. The 2016 bill was partly inspired by a Fairfax County parent who objected to her son reading “Beloved,” by Toni Morrison in his high school English class.
The Prince William County School Board also reviewed on Dec. 7 a proposed regulation for implementing the new policy. According to that document, the school division’s Office of Teaching and Learning will be charged with coming up with a process for screening instructional materials for sexually explicit content.
Once the process is determined, school division staff will review all instructional materials in the curriculum and catalog each item deemed sexually explicit in a listing that will be made available for public review, the regulation says.
Individual schools will have to follow the same process for instructional materials beyond the core list provided by the Office of Teaching and Learning, including any supplemental materials.
The regulation defines instructional materials as: “any content used by one or more students for an educational purpose in connection with Prince William County Public Schools regardless of … its format, whether printed, representational, audiovisual, electronic, or digital, such as materials, social media content and software applications accessible through the internet), or … the time, place and manner in which the content is used.”
Library materials are considered “instructional materials” only when “used for completion of an assignment” or as “part of an academic or extracurricular education program” conducted by the school, the regulation says.
It’s not clear whether any materials in the school division's curriculum meet the definition of sexually explicit as defined by the state law.
The school division’s proposed policy states: “Nothing in the policy requires or permits the censoring of books or the designation of instructional material as sexually explicit based solely on the sexual orientation or gender identity of the characters contained therein.”
School Board attorney Wade Anderson gave no specifics as to how the Office of Teaching and Learning planned to review all school division materials to identify those that meet the definition but said the process would likely be time-consuming.
“As you can imagine, it’s quite a task to … go through and identify and assess all of our materials across the division,” he said, noting the review would include “every kind of material: written, pictorial, art, anything that might meet the definition in here of sexually explicit materials.”
Staff will also have to “catalog that and make it ready for the public to see on the website,” he added.
School Board members voiced no objections to the proposed policy or regulation. Both Jen Wall (Gainesville) and Justin Wilk (Potomac) said they agreed with the policy’s intent.
“I know the community members are very concerned that we be thorough and comprehensive and transparent as we go through our materials,” Wall said.
“I think parents and guardians have a right to be notified in advance about their child’s education,” said Wilk, adding that the school board recently moved to require schools to notify parents in advance of schoolwide presentation to students.
“I do not feel like the ability for parents to review that material that may be sexually explicit is any different from what all jurisdictions should already be doing,” Wilk added. “… I do ultimately believe that schools should defer to parents to determine whether the use of sexually explicit materials is appropriate for their children. I suggest that those who do not agree with these policies please email your members of the General Assembly.”
Wall asked whether the school division would make the sexually explicit materials it identifies accessible for parents and guardians to review in person and whether parents who find something objectionable can present it to the school division for possible inclusion on the sexually explicit list.
Anderson said the materials would be available for the public to review in person. He also said it’s possible that the school division could “miss something” that should be on the list but cautioned, however, that something a parent or guardian believes is sexually explicit might not meet the state’s definition.
School Board member Loree Williams (Woodbridge) noted that the school division already notifies parents and guardians about sensitive subjects, such as topics covered in the school division’s “family life” curriculum. The curriculum is offered to students starting in kindergarten and includes age-appropriate information about families, human growth and development and reproduction. A list of the family life objectives by grade level is available online, and parents can opt their children out of the instruction without penalty.
Williams asked that the school division coordinate emails and notifications about sexually explicit materials with notifications that are already required to be sent to parents and guardians.
“I want to be careful that we not overburden our staff or overburden our parents," Williams said. "We want to make sure this material is available to them, but make sure we’re not sending out so much that things start to get ignored.”
