Prince William County has scaled back its weekly COVID-19 testing sites from 11 to seven because of a decline in demand for tests as well as issues related to the winter weather.
The county still has the ability to give up to 200 COVID-19 tests a day six days a week, but is administering them from fewer locations due to drop in demand and logistical challenges, Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky said in an email Friday.
“We have seen a 60% decrease in demand over the last month. Each of our designated mobile sites [is] being visited once per week, and our test capacity remains the same at 200 tests per day,” Smolsky wrote. “We are closely monitoring the situation and plan to adjust accordingly.”
One result of the change, which began on Monday, Feb. 1, is that the testing sites are open for longer periods of time if the allotted tests don’t run out.
The average number of COVID-19 tests administered daily in Prince William County peaked on Jan. 11 at 1,762 tests. By Feb. 1, the seven-day average had dropped to 1,367, a reduction of about 22%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The change mirrors the decline in testing across the state. In Virginia, daily tests peaked at 34,828 on Jan. 14 but have since dropped to an average of 26,886 a day, a 23% reduction, according to VDH data.
It’s not yet clear how or whether the new variants of the virus will affect the demand for tests. Virginia has confirmed at least four cases of the more transmissible U.K. variant of the novel coronavirus and one case of the South African variant. The variant first identified in the U.K. was found in three cases in Northern Virginia and one in northwest Virginia, according to the VDH.
The variant first found in South Africa was detected in a person in eastern Virginia, state officials announced for the first time Friday. Virginia is only the third state in the U.S. to have identified the South African variant of the virus.
The variants have sparked fears among health officials of renewed and unmitigated spread of the novel coronavirus. Within weeks, the more aggressive mutations have been found in more than 32 countries.
Here’s Prince William County’s updated COVID-19 testing schedule for Saturday, Feb. 6 through Saturday, Feb. 13.
Saturday, Feb. 6:
- 9 a.m. -- Prince William County Development Services Building, 5 County Complex, Woodbridge. Testing is available until the allocated test kits are depleted or until 12 p.m., whichever comes first.
Monday, Feb. 8:
- 10 a.m. Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas. Testing is available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 2 p.m., whichever comes first.
Tuesday, Feb. 9:
- 11 a.m. -- James S. Long Regional Park, 4603 James Madison Highway, Haymarket. Testing is available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.
- 4 p.m. -- Cloverdale Park, 15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
Wednesday, Feb. 10:
- 9 a.m. -- Grace Church, 1006 Williamstown Drive, Dumfries. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1 p.m., whichever comes first.
Thursday, Feb. 11:
- 10 a.m. -- Woodbridge Senior Center, 13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 2 p.m. whichever comes first.
Friday, Feb. 12:
- 2 p.m. Splashdown Water Park, 7500 Ben Lomond Park Road, Manassas. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
Saturday, Feb. 13
- 9 a.m.: Development Services Building, 5 County Complex, Woodbridge. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 12 noon, whichever comes first.
The free tests are available for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park. Participants must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results, according to the Prince William County website.
