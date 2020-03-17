The fourth Prince William area resident to test presumptive positive for COVID-19 is a person in their 30s who may have acquired the virus while traveling outside Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The case was included in Tuesday’s report on the prevalence of COVID-19 across the state, which had 67 cases and two deaths as of Tuesday, March 17.
Dr. Alison Ansher, health director of the Prince William Health District,said VDH and Prince William Health District are working together to identify close contacts of the resident to determine whether others would require monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.
“At this point we do not have any conclusive evidence of community transmission of the coronavirus. All cases have either been associated with travel or a close household contact to a case,” Ansher said Tuesday afternoon.
To protect patient privacy, the health district declined to provide further information about the patient.
