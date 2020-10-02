News that the coronavirus had reached the highest levels of the U.S. government -- with both President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19 – prompted early reactions Friday from Prince William County’s congressional representatives.
Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-11th, issued a statement Friday morning that wished the Trumps a “full and speedy recovery” while delivering a jab about Trump’s recent large campaign rallies.
“Now, President Trump must quarantine completely and strictly follow CDC guidance before he puts anyone else at risk. And the super-spreading rallies must stop. This virus is not a hoax,” Connolly’s statement said.
Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, also wished the president and his wife well and issued a warning about the seriousness of the virus.
“This is a serious disease. Everyone please continue to remain vigilant — wear your masks, maintain social distance, and wash your hands often,” Wexton tweeted Friday morning.
Andrew and I are hoping the President, First Lady, and their staff recover quickly from this virus.— Rep. Jennifer Wexton (@RepWexton) October 2, 2020
Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, posted two tweets. One wished the President and Melania Trump a speedy recovery, the other urged Americans to heed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance about avoiding the deadly virus.
“Please continue to follow the CDC guidelines of washing hands, wearing masks, and practicing social distancing. I know the American people will beat this virus – together,” Wittman wrote.
(1/2) My thoughts are with @POTUS, @FLOTUS, their family, and their staff. I wish them all a speedy recovery and pray that more in the White House do not test positive. https://t.co/AydRZUbGl7— Rep. Rob Wittman (@RobWittman) October 2, 2020
Sen. Mark Warner also wished Trump and the First Lady well, adding: "This is another reminder to us all to take this virus seriously."
Wishing the President and the First Lady a speedy recovery from COVID-19. This is another reminder to us all to take this virus seriously.— Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) October 2, 2020
