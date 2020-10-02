Prince William County's federal lawmakers: Wittman, Connolly, Wexton

Prince William County's congressional delegation: Reps. Rob Wittman (R-1st), Gerry Connolly (D-11th) and Jennifer Wexton (D-10th).

 courtesy

News that the coronavirus had reached the highest levels of the U.S. government -- with both President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19 – prompted early reactions Friday from Prince William County’s congressional representatives.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-11th, issued a statement Friday morning that wished the Trumps a “full and speedy recovery” while delivering a jab about Trump’s recent large campaign rallies.

“Now, President Trump must quarantine completely and strictly follow CDC guidance before he puts anyone else at risk. And the super-spreading rallies must stop. This virus is not a hoax,” Connolly’s statement said.

Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, also wished the president and his wife well and issued a warning about the seriousness of the virus.

“This is a serious disease. Everyone please continue to remain vigilant — wear your masks, maintain social distance, and wash your hands often,” Wexton tweeted Friday morning.

Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, posted two tweets. One wished the President and Melania Trump a speedy recovery, the other urged Americans to heed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance about avoiding the deadly virus.

“Please continue to follow the CDC guidelines of washing hands, wearing masks, and practicing social distancing. I know the American people will beat this virus – together,” Wittman wrote.

Sen. Mark Warner also wished Trump and the First Lady well, adding: "This is another reminder to us all to take this virus seriously."

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.