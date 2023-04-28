The Prince William Republican Committee has formally endorsed Carrie Rist in the race for at-large chair of the Prince William County School Board despite her past convictions for shoplifting in 2000 and 2010 and her no-contest plea in 2018 to a charge of leaving two dogs in a hot vehicle.
Prince William Republican Committee Chairman Denny Daugherty said the committee made their endorsements for school board races during the group’s Monday, April 24 meeting.
“The decision was -- after a long debate -- to endorse her. And she’s our candidate and we’ll see,” Daugherty said.
Rist is “going to have to give the voters reason to believe that she can make contributions that outweigh (their) doubts, and that remains to be seen,” he added.
Shortly before Rist’s criminal history was detailed in the Prince William Times on April 15, Daugherty issued a statement in support of her candidacy saying, “The Carrie Rist of today is very much a candidate in whom we are very proud.”
“We’re a party of law and order,” Daugherty said in a Thursday, April 27 interview. “There’s no question that she was convicted and penalized. Nobody’s questioning whether that was the appropriate action.”
“The question, 13 years later, is: ‘Is she a person that has turned her life around and is able to make valuable contributions to a school system that has got a lot of problems?’ She was able to convince our membership of that, but obviously, the big test is yet to come,” he added.
Daugherty said Prince William public schools are facing a lot of “serious problems” in the wake of the pandemic, including learning loss, and that the voters will decide which candidate is best to take on those challenges over the next four years.
“Hopefully, she’ll be a better person for having to face up to her past and prove that’s not her anymore,” he said.
Rist, 43, is a mother of five who lives in Haymarket. She was the only candidate who sought the Republican endorsement in the race for the county’s at-large school board chair, a job that oversees Virginia’s second-largest school division with 100 schools, 90,000 students and a budget of about $1.6 billion.
Incumbent School Board Chair Dr. Babur Lateef and political newcomer Julia Biggins, an epidemiologist who lives in Manassas, are seeking the Democratic endorsement. The Prince William Democratic Committee is expected to announce its endorsements in the coming weeks.
All school board candidates formally run as independents because school board races are officially nonpartisan. But the two parties’ endorsements provide candidates with monetary and campaign support.
Rist is vice president of compliance at 22nd Century Technologies, Inc., a McLean-based IT company. She told the Prince William Times she has been transparent with both her employer and the local GOP committee about her criminal history.
Rist has an undergraduate degree from Western Illinois University and two law degrees, including a master of laws degree from George Washington University. She is an active member of the local chapter of Moms for Liberty.
Rist announced the endorsement on her Facebook page earlier this week, saying she was “humbled and honored” to receive the support of the Prince William County Republican Committee.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
