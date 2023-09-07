Those incarcerated at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center will have access to more than 5,000 new books this fall thanks to the “Living Library Initiative,” a book drive organized by the Prince William County Office of the Public Defender.
The books were delivered to the jail last month and are being added to the jail’s library, said Master Jail Officer K. McDonald, the jail’s programs coordinator.
“This is going to make a big difference in the lives of many of the inmates who are currently incarcerated,” McDonald said.
The Living Library Initiative was spearheaded by Public Defender Mitigation Specialists Madelon Crosson and Casey Fitzgerald and Community and Client Specialist Kiya McDuffie. All three did most of the work on their own time, said Chief Public Defender Tracey Lenox.
The organizers created an Amazon wishlist, advertised on social media and engaged with community partners, including local fire departments, public libraries and multiple faith communities to post fliers and distribute drop boxes to collect books.
Popular authors, including Angie Thomas, Isabel Allende, Celeste Ng, Brit Bennett, Brianna Wiest, Chris Wilson, Bryan Stevenson and even actor Danny Trejo, sent books after organizers reached out to them and asked them to contribute.
“Research shows that reading positively affects the development of empathy, communication skills and reduces stress,” Lenox said. “We identified the need for a diverse variety of books (at the jail) after speaking with some of our incarcerated clients several years ago.”
“While we tried not to tie ourselves to a particular number, we were still hopeful that we would reach 1,000 book donations,” Lenox added. “The community response was positively overwhelming. … It is safe to say that receiving over 5,000 books was beyond what we could have even imagined.”
The public defenders “went above and beyond,” because they not only collected the books but also sorted them, organized them by genre, boxed them up and delivered them directly to the jail, McDonald said.
“That saved jail staff so much work,” she said. “We are very appreciative.”
Inmates may select books from a library cart McDonald brings around to housing units each week. Each inmate may check out three books at a time, McDonald said. Many times, inmates put in special requests for the next week’s delivery.
McDonald said she shared with some of her best book cart customers that the library was getting thousands of new books as a result of the book drive and the excitement was palpable.
The most popular topics are trade and educational books, books in Spanish and novels, McDonald said.
The new and gently used books in multiple languages are a welcome addition to the jail’s library, which is housed in a storage room. The jail has a small annual budget for new books, so McDonald said she shops at McKay Used Books in Manassas to add the library when she can.
Lenox said she had two goals for the book drive throughout the project: “to benefit the folks incarcerated in our jail and strengthen our ties to our local community.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
