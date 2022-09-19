The Prince William County Police Department will host a community fair Saturday, Sept. 24 to celebrate the county’s diversity, to embrace unity among the various communities in the county and to showcase the many facets of police work in the county with displays, activities, pet adoptions and more.
The event is from noon to 4 p.m. at the Sean Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
The fair will also feature displays from numerous county public-safety agencies and other county government organizations, live music and food trucks, according to an event news release.
Background investigators and recruiters will be present to speak to anyone interested in a career as a police officer.
Job applications will be accepted that day. The department is committed to a diverse workforce and encourages all interested applicants to contact the Prince William County Police Personnel Bureau at 703-792-6580 or visit the department’s recruiting website at www.joinpwcpd.org.
