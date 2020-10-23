Clothing - Shirt.jpg Hard Rock Cafe T-shirt found on deceased man American Recycling Center

Does this shirt look familiar? This long-sleeved "Hard Rock Cafe" T-shirt was found on a man whose remains were found Oct. 13 at the American Recycling Center in Manassas. Police need help identifying the deceased man.

Prince William County police are asking for help from the public to identify a man found deceased on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at the American Recycling Center in Manassas.

Clothing - Jeans.jpg Vintage Genes Black body found at American Recycling Center

Police have released this photo of the "Vintage Genes Black” denim jeans worn by the man whose remains were discovered at the American Recycling Center in Manassas on Oct. 13, 2020, in an attempt to identify the man.

Officers were called to the recycling center, 10220 Residency Road in Manassas, at 7:58 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 13 to investigate a death.

They found “significantly decomposed” remains of a man they have so far not been able to identify. At this time, however, detectives do not believe the man’s death is the result of a homicide, according to First Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.

Clothing - Sweatshirt.jpg body found at American Recycling Center

Police have released this photo of the dark-colored hoodie sweatshirt worn by the man whose remains were discovered at the American Recycling Center in Manassas on Oct. 13, 2020, in an attempt to identify the man.

Detectives are releasing descriptive information resulting from the autopsy in hopes the public might be able to help identify the man, Perok said in a news release.

The deceased is described as a man in his late 20s to early 40s of Hispanic, Caucasian or Asian descent. He was 5 feet 1 to 5 feet 4 inches tall, between 120 and 140 pounds with a “smaller build.”

He had a heart-shaped tribal tattoo on the left outer bicep and an outline of the Playboy bunny tattoo (not filled in) on the lower-right waist line area, Perok said in a news release.

The man was wearing a dark-colored “New York Hard Rock Cafe” long-sleeved shirt, a small dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored straight-fit “Vintage Genes Black” denim jeans, and a dark-colored, two-prong belt, the release said.

The victim’s identification will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin has been notified. More information will be released when available, the release said. 

Anyone with information on the possible identity of the man is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcgov.org/policetip.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.