Prince William County police are asking for help from the public to identify a man found deceased on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at the American Recycling Center in Manassas.
Officers were called to the recycling center, 10220 Residency Road in Manassas, at 7:58 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 13 to investigate a death.
They found “significantly decomposed” remains of a man they have so far not been able to identify. At this time, however, detectives do not believe the man’s death is the result of a homicide, according to First Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Detectives are releasing descriptive information resulting from the autopsy in hopes the public might be able to help identify the man, Perok said in a news release.
The deceased is described as a man in his late 20s to early 40s of Hispanic, Caucasian or Asian descent. He was 5 feet 1 to 5 feet 4 inches tall, between 120 and 140 pounds with a “smaller build.”
He had a heart-shaped tribal tattoo on the left outer bicep and an outline of the Playboy bunny tattoo (not filled in) on the lower-right waist line area, Perok said in a news release.
The man was wearing a dark-colored “New York Hard Rock Cafe” long-sleeved shirt, a small dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored straight-fit “Vintage Genes Black” denim jeans, and a dark-colored, two-prong belt, the release said.
The victim’s identification will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin has been notified. More information will be released when available, the release said.
Anyone with information on the possible identity of the man is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcgov.org/policetip.
