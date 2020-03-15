The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered 12-year-old Woodbridge girl, Natalie Rachel Soto.
The investigation revealed Natali was last seen at her residence, located in the 14400 block of Minnieville Road in Woodbridge, around 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, according to a Prince William County Police Department press release.
Upon further investigation, detectives believe Natali left her home voluntarily and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies her as being endangered, the release said.
Anyone with information on Natali’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
Natali Rachel Soto is described as a white female, 12 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, the release said.
