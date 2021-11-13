Prince William police officer charged with DWI in I-95 crash that left a woman seriously injured

A Prince William County police officer has been charged with driving while intoxicated in connection with a crash on Interstate 95 near Dale City early Thursday morning that left one woman seriously injured and backed up traffic for nearly five hours.
Michael A. Pope, 47, of Triangle, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 11, after his 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck rear-ended a 2011 Acura TSX, causing the Acura to subsequently strike two tractor-trailer trucks.
The adult woman driving the Acura suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital. Pope suffered minor injuries, according to Corinne Geller, Virginia State Police spokeswoman.
The Virginia State Police have not released the woman’s age nor her place of residence.
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the 154 mile marker, just south of the Dale City truck scales. It was reported to police at about 12:27 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, Geller said in a news release.
The crash backed up traffic in the southbound lanes until about 5 a.m. that morning, according to news reports.
Pope, a 19-year veteran of the Prince William County Police Department, is a sergeant in the operations division. He has been placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of an administrative investigation into the crash, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
Pope was taken to the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center following the crash and charged with DWI first offense, a misdemeanor, as well as a civil offense for refusing a blood or breath test. Pope was released on his own recognizance for a Dec. 1 court hearing, according to court records.
The crash remains under investigation, Geller said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.