 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prince William police investigating a stabbing in Lake Ridge

  • Updated
  • 0
new generic police lights 1

Prince William County police are investigating a stabbing in Lake Ridge that occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 17.

Officers responded to a residence on the 12700 block of Torrington Street, a neighborhood off Colby Drive near Old Bridge Road, and found a 34-year-old man suffering from stab wounds, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, Prince William County police spokeswoman.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, Carr said in a news release.

Officers eventually learned that the man had been stabbed during an argument with an acquaintance but he was not cooperative during the investigation regarding what led up to the stabbing or the individual involved, the release said.

Authorities have not yet identified a suspect. The investigation is ongoing, the release said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters