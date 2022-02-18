Prince William police investigating a stabbing in Lake Ridge

Prince William County police are investigating a stabbing in Lake Ridge that occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 17.
Officers responded to a residence on the 12700 block of Torrington Street, a neighborhood off Colby Drive near Old Bridge Road, and found a 34-year-old man suffering from stab wounds, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The man was taken to an area hospital, where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, Carr said in a news release.
Officers eventually learned that the man had been stabbed during an argument with an acquaintance but he was not cooperative during the investigation regarding what led up to the stabbing or the individual involved, the release said.
Authorities have not yet identified a suspect. The investigation is ongoing, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.