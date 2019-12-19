A 33-year-old man was shot and seriously injured in a robbery in Dale City early Thursday morning, Prince William County police said.
Officers responded to the 4700 block of Pearson Drive at 1:43 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, to investigate a report of shots fired, Prince William County police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
When they arrived, officers located the victim, a 33-year-old man, in the street with a gunshot wound and assault wounds to the upper body, police said.
Responding officers provided first aid to the victim until fire and rescue units arrived. The victim was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Carr said in the news release.
The police investigation determined that the victim and an acquaintance had just returned to the area after being at the MGM Casino, according to the news release.
“As they exited the car, they were approached by multiple masked me who had just pulled into the driveway behind them,” Carr said in the news release.
During the encounter, the victim was assaulted and then shot in the upper body before the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and a cellphone from him, police said.
The suspects fled in a dark-colored SUV before police arrived.
No suspect information is available at this time, Carr said.
The investigation continues.
There’s much more to this story, especially since there’s no other information about the acquaintance.
