Prince William County police and the FBI are now offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a double homicide in the Featherstone area of Woodbridge last month.
On June 22 at 10:25 a.m., police responded to the area of Featherstone and Blackburn roads in Woodbridge to investigate the deaths of two men, later identified as Milton Beltran Lopez, 40, and Jairo Geremeas Mayorga, 39, both of Woodbridge.
An area resident contact police after discovering the bodies in a wooded area behind the 7-Market, at 1551 Featherstone Road, Prince William County police said in a news release.
The medical examiner’s office determined that both men were shot.
The victims were known to frequent area businesses near where their bodies were found, police said in the news release. Both men were last seen alive the night before their bodies were discovered, on June 21, police said.
Homicide detectives with the Prince William County police department continue to investigate the homicides, with assistance from the FBI Washington Field Office Safe Streets/HIDTA Northern Virginia Task Force.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department. Information and tips can be made anonymously by calling the police department tipline at 703-792-7000 or by submitting a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
You may also contact the FBI Washington Field Office, your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit tips on the FBI website by visiting: https://tips.fbi.gov.
(2) comments
MS-13 doing the jobs no one else will do.
So very sad. People coming for a better life in America, this is what happens to some of them. May they, R.I.P.
