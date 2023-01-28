Calling the actions of the five Memphis police officers charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols “unconscionable” and “appalling,” Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham condemned the officers’ actions Friday night and urged residents against violence in any demonstrations held in the wake of the latest incident of deadly police brutality.
“I can say on behalf of all the women and men of the Prince William County Police Department that we are frustrated and disgusted by this abhorrent and unlawful behavior,” Newsham said in a Jan. 27 statement. “These officers do not represent the law enforcement profession, or the badge and uniform we are entrusted to wear.”
Newsham went on to say that local police are “thankful” the Memphis Police Department “took immediate action” to fire and charge the officers but added: “We are acutely aware that these actions will never bring Tyre back to his family.”
Newsham released his statement at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, just as demonstrations were happening in cities across the U.S. in response to the release of a police video of the fatal Jan. 7 beating. Dozens of protesters gathered in Washington, D.C.’s Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza, according to the Associated Press.
The protests have so far been non-violent, according to news reports. No demonstrations have yet taken place in Prince William County, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
"We continue to monitor things in the county, region and nation," Perok said in a Saturday morning email.
A message from #PWCPD @ChiefNewsham on the murder of Tyre Nichols. pic.twitter.com/tQhkSTLkxe— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) January 28, 2023
The police video was released a day after officials in Memphis, Tennessee, charged the five officers, all of whom are Black, with second-degree murder and other offenses in connection with Nichols' death.
According to news reports, Nichols was initially stopped by police for reckless driving.
The video shows police using batons, fists and their feet to beat, punch and kick Nichols, a 29-year-old FedEx delivery man, for about three minutes. Nichols was initially pepper-sprayed and tazed by officers before he tried to escape by running away. The beating occurred after he was re-apprehended.
The video also shows officers propping a lifeless Nichols up against squad car at the conclusion of the beating. Officers are then shown fist-bumping and patting themselves on the back.
The video revealed that it took about 22 minutes for an ambulance to arrive and render aid to Nichols. He died three days later at a nearby hospital.
The police beating has been widely condemned by officials across the country. The Nichols family and their legal team are comparing the assault to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.
Although no protests nor demonstrations have yet occurred in Prince William County, local police are “committed to protecting the rights of our residents, including the right to peacefully assemble and demonstrate,” Newsham’s statement said, adding: “We urge our trusted voices to remain steadfast towards solutions and to discourage any violent response.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
