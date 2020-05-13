Prince William County Police Chief Barry Barnard announced Wednesday he will retire effective July 1.
Deputy Chief Jarad Phelps will serve as Acting Police Chief following Barnard’s retirement until a national search to fill the position has concluded.
@PWCPolice Chief Barry Barnard announced plans to retire from the Police Department. Chief Barnard was selected as the fourth police chief in 2016 following a nationwide search. Chief Barnard’s last day is scheduled for July 1, 2020.— Prince William County (@pwcgov) May 13, 2020
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve Prince William County. My family and I are grateful for the opportunities and support that Prince William County has provided to us,” Barnard said in county press release. “I want to express my sincere appreciation to the staff of the police department for their friendship, dedication, and outstanding service to the community. I will miss them very much.”
Barnard was selected as police chief in 2016 following a nationwide search. Barnard joined the Prince William County Police Department in 1976 where he served as an officer in patrol, according to the press release.
In 2000, Barnard was named an assistant chief of police before he was appointed as the deputy chief of police in 2009 by former police chief Charlie Deane. He was acting Chief of Police following Deane's retirement in 2012, and again following the retirement of former police chief Steve Hudson in 2016.
