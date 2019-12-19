Prince William police Capt. Shana A. Hrubes was recently promoted to the rank of major, Police Chief Barry M. Barnard announced in a news release.
Effective Dec. 14, Hrubes assumed her new role as the assistant chief of the Operations Division overseeing patrol services and the Special Operations Bureau, according to the news release.
Hrubes is a native of Prince William County and has 21 years of law enforcement experience, beginning her career with the Prince William County Police Department in 1998 as a patrol officer assigned to the Operations Division. She also served as a detective in the Criminal Investigations Division, a supervisor in the School Resource Officer Unit and within the Criminal Investigations Division, the assistant to the chief of police, a patrol watch commander and as a member, team coordinator, and assistant team commander of the Crisis Negotiation Team.
In 2014, Hrubes was promoted to captain and served in the Operations Division as the district commander of the Western District Station, the commander of the Administrative Services Bureau in the Support Services Division, and most recently as a deputy commander in the Criminal Investigations Division overseeing the Property Crimes, Special Victims, and Youth Services Bureaus, according to the police department news release.
Hrubes has a Master of Public Administration degree from George Mason University and a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in criminal justice studies from James Madison University.
Hrubes is a graduate of the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association-Executive Leadership Institute, the Constitutional Foundations of Policing at the Robert H. Smith Center for the Constitution at James Madison’s Montpelier, the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service and the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police.
