Prince William police are looking for a missing, endangered Woodbridge man, 83

  • Updated
Orlando Spicer Gray, missing, endangered adult

Orlando Spicer Gray, 83, has been missing from his Woodbridge home since about 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

 Mack, Ian M.

Prince William County police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered 83-year-old Woodbridge man who was last seen leaving his home this morning, Sunday, Oct. 3.

Orlando Spicer Gray, 83, lives on Fledgling Circle in Cardinal Grove, a newer subdivision at the corner of Cardinal Drive and Van Buren Road. He was last seen leaving his home at about 9 a.m. in his 2016 black Toyota Highlander with Virginia tags 8202UY, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.

Gray is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances but may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered, Perok said in a Sunday, Oct. 3 news release.

Anyone with information about Gray's whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.

Gray is described as a black male, 83 years of age, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He has short gray hair, brown eyes and a scar on the left side of his head, the release said.

Gray was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, light blue jeans, black tennis shoes and glasses, the release said.

