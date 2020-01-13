Prince William County police officers announced the passing Monday of Diesel, one of its beloved, retired K-9s.
The department shared the news via a tweet.
“K-9 Diesel was a loyal partner and faithful companion to Retired [Master Patrol Officer] Jennings,” the announcement said.
“They served together from May 2009 until August 2015 and, as a team, retired together. K-9 Diesel closed his eyes on January 10, 2020.”
Diesel was a 12-year-old German Shepherd. His death was due to natural causes, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The department currently has 12 K-9 units, 11 of which are assigned to patrol duties and one which is assigned to special operations, Carr said.
Sorry to hear that. He will be missed.
