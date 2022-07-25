Preserving views at Manassas National Battlefield Park, maintaining wildlife corridors, protecting the watershed and minimizing noise were among the issues the Prince William County Planning Commission discussed this week during its first formal review of a plan to open more than 2,100 acres of the protected rural crescent to new data centers.
The commission’s two-hour work session on Wednesday, July 20, marked the first time any county board has publicly discussed the Prince William Digital Gateway comprehensive plan amendment.
At issue was the county’s planning department’s 50-page draft plan for the CPA. Unlike most county staff reports on proposed land-use changes, the planning department does not recommend that the application be approved or denied. Meika Daus, a member of the county’s planning staff, said the department will weigh in after gathering more input from the public.
The application was met with a mix of questions and reactions from individual planning commissioners, with Commissioner Richard Berry (Gainesville) saying he opposes allowing data centers to be built alongside the battlefield, and Commissioner Tom Gordy (Brentsville) expressing concerns about the “towering monstrosities” disrupting the view not only from the battlefield but nearby residential areas.
Meanwhile, other commissioners questioned whether the county’s proposed policies aimed at reducing the data centers’ impacts on the battlefield, wildlife and the watershed would be too burdensome on the data centers’ operations. Others asked if whether there is sufficient capacity on the existing power lines to fuel the new data center corridor if it is approved.
Berry: Review process is ‘backwards’
Berry, who represents the area where the new data center corridor is proposed, kicked off the discussion by calling it “a very frustrating process” to consider an application for a new data center corridor without first updating the county’s overall comprehensive plan. County officials are considering three major land-use changes: a full update of the long-range, land-use blueprint known as the comprehensive plan, a proposed expansion of the county’s data center overlay district, where data centers are allowed by right, and the PW Digital Gateway.
“My preference is that we complete the comprehensive plan update first,” Berry said. “I think we are considering these things in a backwards manner.”
Berry went on to say he has “significant concerns” about allowing data centers on land sandwiched between the battlefield and Conway Memorial State Forest. He noted a consultant working on the expansion of the data center overlay district recommended no development within a half mile of the battlefield.
“I do not think it represents good planning to be planning development in an area where there is cultural, environmental and historic sensitivity, such as the southern portion of this plan,” Berry said.
What’s the PW Digital Gateway?
The PW Digital Gateway is being proposed for 2,133 acres along Pageland Lane – a two-lane road north of Interstate 66 that stretches from U.S. 29 to Sudley Road in northwest Prince William County. The area is currently home to small farms and neighborhoods with mostly high-end homes on lots of 10 acres or more. The application seeks to change the area’s long-range use from agricultural, estate and environmental resource to “technology flex,” a designation that would allow for data centers and other industrial uses.
Those opposed to the PW Digital Gateway say opening the area to data centers would be both unsightly and pose environmental risks to the Occoquan Reservoir, a source of drinking water for about 800,000 residents in Northern Virginia. Three tributaries to the Occoquan Reservoir run through the property: Lick Branch, Catharpin Creek and Little Bull Run.
The proposal has touched off a wave of opposition from conservation groups and residents from the immediate area and around the county. It’s also drawn fire from the Manassas National Battlefield Park, where a former superintendent called the data center corridor “the single greatest threat to the park in three decades.”
Opponents to the data center corridor have launched efforts in recent weeks to recall both Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, and Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, over their ties to the project.
Property owners backing the plan say the area is no longer rural – both because of 120-foot tall high-voltage transmission line that cuts through the area and increasing commuter traffic. They say the area is a prime candidate for data centers because of the transmission lines as well as the fiber-optic cable that runs beneath it.
Supporters also point to the significant tax revenue data centers produce for the county. According to the county’s finance department, the PW Digital Gateway would generate about $400 million in annual tax revenue in about 15 years’ time under current tax rates. More than 100 area property owners have signed contracts to sell their land to data center developers at a rate of about $1 million acre if the board of county supervisors ultimately approves the PW Digital Gateway.
Data center height limits, buffers, earth-tone paints
The stated “intent” of the county staff’s draft plan for the PW Digital Gateway is to propose policies aimed at opening the 2,100 acres to a maximum of 27 million square feet of data center space while “preserving and protecting key environmental and cultural resources.” The plan lists several “principles of decision making” toward that goal, such as “capitalizing on opportunities” to use open space for trails and wildlife corridors to connect to existing parks, minimizing impacts to residential areas and protecting viewsheds from the battlefield.
Accordingly, the draft plan recommends limiting the height of data centers closest to the battlefield to 45 feet, while allowing building heights as tall as 85 feet on land further north.
The plan also calls for “encouraging” landowners and developers to preserve historic sites such as the African American “Settlement” community and the Thornton School as well as several historic cemeteries and a Civil War mass grave site that is suspected in the area but has not been verified.
The plan further recommends softening the appearance of the massive data center corridor by using earth tone paints on the sides of the buildings, screening mechanical equipment with solid fencing and requiring 150-foot buffers around the perimeters of the buildings as well as wildlife corridors of at least 300 feet – but preferably 500 feet – in width.
At one point in the discussion, Gordy said the county should look at requiring buffers even wider than 150 feet in the northern section of the proposal where data centers could be as much as 85 feet in height.
Developers want taller buildings, smaller buffers
Despite those suggestions, both the PW Digital Gateway CPA and two rezoning applications that have already been filed by data center developers ask for much taller height limits and much smaller buffers. The applications propose buildings as tall as 70 feet near the battlefield and 100 feet in areas north of the national park.
Regarding buffers, the application promises only 50-foot buffers along the perimeter of the project area and only 30-foot buffers along Pageland Lane. The application also seeks a waiver from any buffers inside the developed areas.
And although the application refers to wildlife corridors along “resource protection areas,” including Little Bull Run, Lick Branch and Catharpin Creek, the developers’ documents do not mention specific widths for those corridors. At a minimum, development is prohibited by law within 100 feet of a resource protection area, such as a stream or waterway.
The PW Digital Gateway and the rezoning applications do, however, propose leaving 30% of the area as open space, including a 28-acre buffer between the new data center corridor and Heritage Hunt, a nearby “active adult” residential area. The application also proposes protections for existing cemeteries and cultural resources and a new 90-acre park at the area’s southern tip, which it calls “Freedom Park.”
During the last legislative session, State Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th, successfully amended the current state budget to include $2.5 million in state money to expand Conway Robinson Memorial State Forest in the area of the proposed PW Digital Gateway, but the money must be matched by Prince William County or a private donation. Whether the funds would be used to expand the forest has not yet been publicly discussed by the planning commission or board of supervisors.
Why does the viewshed matter?
During the planning commission work session, Commissioner Qwendolyn Brown (Neabsco) asked planners “why [the viewshed] matters” when it comes to the battlefield.
In response, Prince William County Archeologist Justin Patton explained it’s important to preserve the views from the battlefield as much as possible to retain the area’s character and the historic context.
“Those views tell you how the battles unfolded from the vantage point where you are standing,” Patton said. “… So that when you walk out to the battlefield, or a historic site for that matter, you feel like you’re there. You feel like if I were a soldier at a given point, this area looks like it did during the battle.”
Brown went onto ask about the transmission lines and whether there could “be anything worse than those” when it comes to the battlefield.
“Let’s face it, there is an impact from the transmission lines,” Patton said. “… We’re proposing that there still need to be mitigation strategies to try to preserve what we have.”
Commissioner Patty Kuntz (at large) asked whether limiting data centers to 45 feet near the battlefield would prevent a “quality working data center.”
Daus said county planning staff has heard concerns from data center developers that the 45-foot height limit would be too low. She said the county would individually analyze any specific proposal to see if a higher building could be allowed under circumstances specific to a site. But generally, she said, in areas closer to the battlefield, the county’s initial analysis shows that that anything over 45 feet would have an impact on views from the battlefield.
Runoff, noise, wildlife corridors, power
At one point in the discussion, Kuntz suggested that the data centers might not produce as much harmful runoff as existing farms because farms are allowed to “water as much as they want and use whatever fertilizer they want,” while data centers would have to adhere to state stormwater regulations.
Although pollution from fertilizers and unmanaged waste from farms can pollute waterways, stormwater runoff from impervious surfaces such as roads, parking lots, construction sites and industrial facilities such as data centers is more damaging, which is why it is state regulated. In undeveloped areas, rainwater soaks into fields and forests, eventually trickling down to the water table. In developed areas, it runs off impervious surfaces more quickly, eroding stream beds and carrying pollutants directly into area waterways, according to the Department of Environmental Quality website.
The county’s draft plan includes several suggestions for mitigating stormwater runoff in the proposed data center corridor through “green infrastructure,” such retaining 30% of the area as open space, requiring a minimum of 150-foot buffers and using wet ponds, rain cisterns, permeable pavement and rain gardens wherever possible.
Regarding noise, Berry noted the county has heard recent complaints about excessive noise from residents living close to existing data centers in the county. In response, Daus said the county is recommending sound attenuation strategies in the draft plan and said the buildings’ cooling and power generating equipment could affect the noise levels.
Daus also said the recommended 150-foot buffers are one strategy for mitigating the noise and said the planning department would welcome other suggestions. “We have heard from the community that this is a major concern,” Daus said.
Regarding the high-power transmission lines, Berry asked county staff whether they “know how much more electrical infrastructure would be required to make this work … in addition to what’s already there?”
In response, Daus said, the county does not yet know “specifically how many substations would be needed or what type of improvements would be needed on the transmission lines.”
Applicants say is the existing transmission lines are a main justification for opening the area to data centers.
Regarding wildlife corridors, both Kuntz and Planning Commission Chair Cynthia Moses-Nedd questioned how the county staff came to determine that a minimum wildlife corridor of 300-feet is needed and why the corridor was sited at the center of the PW Digital Gateway area. Kuntz asked if the preserved open space would impede the operation of the data centers, while Moses-Nedd asked if the recommendation was based on a report or assessment by a biologist or wildlife specialist.
In response, county staff member Bryce Barrett said the wildlife corridor generally followed areas that require environmental protection by law, such as Little Bull Run, one of three waterways that run through the property and qualify as a “resource protection area.”
Also, Barrett said, the areas were chosen because of existing mature tree canopies as well as opportunities for enhanced trail networks. Wildlife is known to need corridors of at least 300 feet, and preferably 500 feet, he added.
Community members said the area is home to bears, deer and turkeys, Barrett said.
“We know they’re there, we know the parameters that we can utilize as part of the CPA to help preserve and protect their habitat, and that’s what we brought forward and hope to accomplish with our recommendations,” Barrett said.
No public hearing before the planning commission has been set for the PW Digital Gateway comprehensive plan amendment. Planning Director Rebecca Horner has said previously that she expects the formal public hearings before both the planning commission and board of county supervisors to take place sometime this fall.
