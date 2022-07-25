planning commission discusses PW Digital Gateway

Prince William County planning commissioners, from left, Qwendolyn Brown (Neabsco), Richard Berry (Gainesville) and Tom Gordy (Brentsville) discuss the county’s draft plan for the Prince William Digital Gateway during a July 20 work session. 

 By Jill Palermo
map of Prince William Digital Gateway draft plan

A map of Prince William County's draft plan for the PW Digital Gateway, a proposal that would open 2,133 acres in the county’s rural crescent to data centers. The area is comprised of residential neighborhoods and small farms along Pageland Lane.

The county's plan envisions at least three areas of dedicated parkland, a 300- to 500-foot wildlife corridor running along streams that cut through the area and buffers of at least 150 feet to reduce the impacts of the data centers on Manassas National Battlefield Park and nearby homes and cultural areas.

Source: Prince William County.
