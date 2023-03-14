Prince William County and part of Fauquier County are under a wind advisory until 2 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, according to the National Weather Service office in Sterling, Virginia.
Sustained winds of 25 to 35 miles an hour are expected with gusts as strong as 40 to 50 miles per hour.
The high winds are a result of the coastal storm moving into New England today. The Mid-Atlantic will be buffeted by strong winds and cool temperatures for the next 36 to 48 hours, forecasters say.
The wind advisory has been issued for portions of Maryland, Washington, D.C. and northwest Virginia, the advisory said.
Residents should be warned that gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Also, tree limbs could be blown down, and power outages may result, the advisory said.
Residents should secure outdoor objects and use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle, the advisory said.
