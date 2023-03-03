Prince William County is working with a private company to build a state-of-the-art facility to capture methane gas generated at the county’s landfill and turn it into renewable natural gas that can be used to power and heat area homes and businesses.
But a new underground pipeline is needed to transport the gas to the existing utility distribution network, and that’s sparking opposition from some area residents.
OPAL Fuels is constructing the multi-million-dollar project in a public-private partnership with the county. The county’s work with OPAL Fuels is not new. It began in 1996 when OPAL Fuels installed engines that captured landfill gases from decaying trash at the 1,000-acre landfill and used it to spin turbines to generate energy.
Over the years, the engines have been upgraded, and five generators currently produce about 6.7 megawatts of electricity per year, which is sold to NOVEC, according to Trent Magill, principal engineer at the solid waste division of the county’s department of public works.
That’s enough electricity to power 5,000 homes, a school bus garage and an animal shelter, according to the NOVEC website. The county collects about $250,000 a year from the sale of the electricity.
In September 2021, the board of county supervisors voted unanimously to allow OPAL Fuels to retire its generators and design and install a renewable natural gas production facility at the landfill. At the time of the vote, the project was estimated to cost up to $60 million, paid entirely by OPAL Fuels, and was expected to take about two to three years to design and construct, according to the board’s resolution.
The revenue to the county from the new renewable natural gas facility, once up and running, is expected to be at least $400,000 per year, but could be as much as $700,000 to $1.5 million annually beginning as early as this year, according to the board’s resolution.
OPAL Fuel’s new renewable natural gas facility will collect the landfill gas, clean the emissions, and process it onsite into renewable natural gas. At full output, OPAL Fuels says its new facility will produce approximately 12.4 million gas gallon equivalents of renewable gas per year, according to its website.
In order to be sold, the renewable natural gas needs to be transported from the facility at the landfill to a utility gas interconnect where it can be distributed by a company like Washington Gas, which has been negotiating with OPAL Fuels. But there’s no deal yet, according to Ron Goodman, a Washington Gas representative.
“We are aligned in terms of the environmental benefits, but we do not have a contract yet,” Goodman said in an interview with the Prince William Times.
Washington Gas is interested in tapping into a new renewable gas pipeline from the landfill because the company’s climate business plan “is about reducing greenhouse gases in the atmosphere and decarbonizing the pipeline,” Goodman said.
“Decarbonizing the pipeline means replacing natural gas with renewable natural gas,” he said.
OPAL Fuels said it is “reviewing alternatives” for the route of an 8-inch natural gas pipeline buried at a minimum of four feet underground. OPAL Fuels has narrowed down its potential routes to a “red route” and a “blue route,” both of which begin at the landfill site.
The red route follows an existing electrical transmission corridor southeast, cutting through several Dale City neighborhoods north of Minnieville Road. The route crosses Spriggs Road, Mapledale Avenue and Delaney Road as it travels to the Prince William Parkway, where it heads north, stopping just short of the county government complex.
The blue route heads north from the landfill along Dumfries Road and then turns east at Hoadly Road, which it follows to a point just shy of the Prince William Parkway.
OPAL Fuels is pursuing the red route and is already in discussions with affected landowners.
“We are in discussion with the 71 total identified landowners alongside the proposed 7.1-mile red route, which would run alongside an already constructed [utility] right-of-way,” Allen Hunt, OPAL Fuels vice president for engineering and construction, said in an email.
As for the 7.7-mile blue route, the company doesn’t yet know how many landowners would be affected “but it’s our belief the majority of the route is owned by VDOT,” Hunt said.
Tricia Zipfel, whose home is located on the red route, says she’s a “no” on the project and doesn’t want a new natural gas pipeline installed in her backyard just feet from her shed. It’s Zipfel’s understanding that the pipeline would need to be constructed 15 feet from the existing Dominion Power easement, which the back of her property abuts.
Zipfel said she hasn’t been told how much she will be compensated for the pipeline under her property but said it would be a one-time payment after an easement agreement is reached. Zipfel said she has been alerting her neighbors about the pipeline and said she was disappointed with the communication from both OPAL Fuels and the county about the details of the project.
Hunt said that OPAL Fuels is aware of community concerns about the project and takes them “very seriously” and is “addressing them openly.”
“Only at the time the surveying process is completed would we be able to determine the most appropriate route – and that would be in consultation with the community and county,” Hunt said. “In terms of the timeline for the process, no decisions are imminent, as we are only in the information-gathering and feasibility stage at this point.”
OPAL Fuels says the new renewable natural gas facility is both more efficient and better for the environment than its existing generators at the landfill. The project will convert 95% of the methane in landfill gas to renewable natural gas compared to the existing electrical power project at the landfill, which it states is “less than 35% efficient at converting the landfill gas to energy,” according to OPAL Fuels website.
Through a new “treatment technology,” the renewable natural gas facility will convert harmful methane gas, a “greenhouse gas that is a primary contributor to climate change,” to fuel that can be transported offsite for “beneficial use,” according to the press release about the project.
“Small-scale gas line pipeline projects like this that utilize our landfill can do a lot of public good for the communities,” said Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan. “But we have to do it right. We have to make sure that residents are keyed in on it. We have to make sure that they are aware of how the process works, and we have to make sure that everyone is at the table making decisions.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
