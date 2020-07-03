Residents who have lost income due to COVID-19 can now apply for help to pay their rent and mortgage payments from Prince William County.
In May, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted to designate $8 million of the $42 million the county received in federal coronavirus relief money toward rent and mortgage relief.
On July 1, the county announced that its office of housing and community development is set to begin distributing federal funds to eligible households in Prince William and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, according to a county press release.
The goal of the program is “to help prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus by providing one-time or short-term assistance to households not to exceed three consecutive months,” the press release said.
Residents can receive help for up to three months of rent or mortgage payments. The money will be paid to the landlord or the institution that holds the resident’s mortgage, not to the residents themselves, the release said.
To be eligible, the total income of adults residing in the household must not exceed 80% of the federally established “median income” of the Washington metropolitan area based on household size, the press release said.
Those amounts vary from $55,750 for a one-person household to $79,600 for a four-person household to $92,350 for a six-person household. For information visit pwcgov.org/housing.
Households must also be able to document a loss of income due the coronavirus pandemic on or after March 1 that is “directly related to stay-at-home orders, such as job loss or reduced hours; being sick or being the sole at-home caregiver for someone sick with COVID-19; being required to stay home with young children (natural, adopted or legal guardian) due to mandatory daycare or school closures, or other documentable reasons,” the press release said.
Eligible households cannot have received assistance from another federal, state, or local agency to pay mortgage/rent or utilities due to loss of income from COVID-19, the release said.
Residents who wish to receive financial assistance through the program must provide all required documentation when they apply. Documentation needed includes, but is not limited to:
- Verification of reduction of income due to loss of employment or health-related issues related to COVID-19
- Household composition
- Proof of pre-COVID-19 income for all adult household members for a 30-day period before March 1
- Proof of all income for the 30 days prior to the date of application or other documentation of monthly income for all adult household members
- Mortgage statement(s)
- Rental lease
- Utility bills
For information or how to apply for the program visit pwcgov.org/housing.
Applications can be submitted electronically by using the portal available on the county website. Other options include downloading the application and submitting it through EHAProgram@pwcgov.org.
Those who are unable to apply electronically or need help to complete the application process should call 703-792-7538.
